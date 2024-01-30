Cloud API Market Size to Hit US$ 4,195.3 Million by 2032 | With a 15.2% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global cloud API market size reached US$ 1,148.0 Million in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐀𝐏𝐈 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐒 𝐀𝐏𝐈𝐬, 𝐏𝐚𝐚𝐒 𝐀𝐏𝐈𝐬, 𝐈𝐚𝐚𝐒 𝐀𝐏𝐈𝐬, 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬-𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐀𝐏𝐈𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 (𝐒𝐌𝐄𝐬)), 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 (𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐁𝐅𝐒𝐈, 𝐈𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global cloud API market size reached US$ 1,148.0 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,195.3 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐀𝐏𝐈 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Many organizations are migrating their IT infrastructure and services to the cloud. This shift is driven by the desire to reduce on-premises hardware and maintenance costs. Cloud APIs are essential for these migrations as they enable seamless interaction with cloud-based resources and services. Cloud computing allows businesses to scale their resources up or down as needed. Cloud APIs play a crucial role in this scalability, enabling applications to dynamically access and utilize cloud resources based on demand. This flexibility is highly attractive to businesses seeking to optimize their operations.

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

Many organizations have legacy systems that need to be modernized and integrated with new digital solutions. Cloud APIs provide a bridge between legacy systems and modern cloud-based applications, allowing for a gradual transition without the need for a complete overhaul. Digital transformation often involves adopting agile development practices to rapidly create and iterate on digital products and services. Cloud APIs enable developers to access and leverage cloud resources, accelerating the development process and enabling more agile responses to market demands.

𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:

Scalability is a fundamental feature of cloud computing, and Cloud APIs are the gateway to harnessing this capability. Organizations can scale their resources up or down based on demand, whether it is accommodating increased user traffic, handling data growth, or expanding services. Cloud APIs facilitate this dynamic resource allocation. Organizations can avoid over-provisioning by utilizing Cloud APIs to scale resources when needed. This pay-as-you-go model minimizes waste and ensures optimal resource utilization, ultimately saving costs.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐀𝐏𝐈 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Broadcom Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Tibco Software Inc.

𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐀𝐏𝐈 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

SaaS APIs

PaaS APIs

IaaS APIs

Cross-platform APIs

SaaS APIs represented the largest segment as software as a service (SaaS) model is gaining widespread adoption.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises accounted for the largest market share due to their extensive IT infrastructure and complex digital transformation needs, which require a wide range of Cloud APIs to support their operations.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:

Healthcare

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others

Healthcare exhibits a clear dominance in the market on account of the rising need for data interoperability, security, and compliance within the healthcare sector.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the cloud API market due to its robust technology ecosystem, early cloud adoption, and the presence of numerous tech giants and enterprises that rely heavily on Cloud APIs for their digital initiatives.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐀𝐏𝐈 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing adoption of cloud computing and the demand for seamless integration and scalability are bolstering the growth of the market.

Cloud APIs are expanding beyond traditional computing and storage services. They cover a wide range of services, including AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and serverless computing, catering to diverse industry needs.

