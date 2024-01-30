Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size, Share, Global Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2024-32

Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Spurred by Rising Integration of IoT Sensors in Vehicles

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, the study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market?

The global heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.14% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Industry:

Vehicle Age and Fleet Expansion:

Vehicle Age and Fleet Expansion significantly impact the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market. Firstly, the increasing average age of heavy-duty vehicles in operation necessitates more frequent maintenance and part replacements. As vehicles age, components wear out, and the demand for replacement parts and repair services rises, driving market growth. Moreover, the expansion of commercial fleets, driven by the growth of e-commerce and the need for efficient logistics, has a direct impact. Fleet operators require a steady supply of aftermarket solutions to maintain and repair their vehicles, contributing to the aftermarket's sustained demand. The combination of aging vehicles and a growing fleet industry creates a fertile ground for aftermarket providers, positioning them to meet the evolving needs of vehicle owners and fleet managers, thus propelling the market forward.

Technological Advancements:

Technological Advancements are a pivotal factor influencing the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market. The increasing complexity of modern heavy-duty vehicles, equipped with advanced technologies such as telematics systems, emission control devices, and intricate engine management systems, has ushered in a new era of aftermarket requirements. These sophisticated components necessitate specialized diagnostic tools, software, and replacement parts, thereby driving the demand for technologically advanced aftermarket solutions. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics for predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring is becoming crucial for fleet management. As vehicle systems become more intricate and interconnected, aftermarket providers are developing innovative solutions to address the specific needs of vehicle owners and fleet operators. This trend underscores the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements within the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket to meet the evolving demands of modern vehicles and ensure their optimal performance and compliance with industry standards.

Regulatory and Environmental Factors:

Stringent emission standards and regulations are pushing heavy-duty vehicle operators to adopt cleaner technologies and upgrade their vehicles. This necessitates aftermarket solutions for retrofitting or upgrading older vehicles to meet compliance requirements. In addition to this, the increasing focus on environmental sustainability has spurred the demand for eco-friendly aftermarket components, such as emissions control systems and alternative fuel conversion kits. These regulatory and environmental factors are propelling growth in the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket as vehicle owners seek compliance and sustainability solutions.

Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Replacement Parts:

• Tires

• Batteries

• Brake Parts

• Filters

• Body Parts

• Lighting and Electronic Components

• Wheels

• Exhaust Components

• Turbochargers

• Others

On the basis of replacement parts, the market has been divided into tires, batteries, brake parts, filters, body parts, lighting and electronic components, wheels, exhaust components, turbochargers, and others.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Class 4 to Class 6

• Class 7 and Class 8

Based on vehicle type, the market has been divided into class 4 to class 6 and class 7 and class 8.

Breakup by Service Channel:

• DIY

• OE Seller

• DIFM

On the basis of service channels, the market has been divided into DIY, OE Seller, and DIFM.

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Based on the region, the market has been divided into North America (United States, Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia), Latin America, (Brazil, Mexico), and Middle East and Africa

Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of e-commerce channels for purchasing aftermarket parts and components represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market across the globe. Online platforms provide convenience and a wide range of options for vehicle owners and fleet managers, accelerating the shift toward digital procurement.

The market is also driven by the rising emphasis on sustainability, due to stringent environmental regulations. As the world focuses on reducing emissions, the market is witnessing increased demand for eco-friendly and emission-compliant aftermarket solutions, including emission control systems and alternative fuel conversion kits. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies, such as telematics and diagnostics, into heavy-duty vehicles has led to a rising need for sophisticated aftermarket components and software solutions.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Industry:

• 3M Company

• Atc Drivetrain, LLC

• Continental Aktiengesellschaft

• DENSO CORPORATION

• Detroit Diesel Corporation

• Dorian Drake International Inc.

• Dorman Products, Inc

• Federal-Mogul Products US LLC

• Instrument Sales and Service, Inc

• UCI International, LLC

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

