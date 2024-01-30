At 7.9% CAGR, Commercial Seaweeds Market To Be Worth USD 42.3 Billion by 2032

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global commercial seaweeds market size reached US$ 21.4 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬, 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬), 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 (𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝, 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝, 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝, 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global commercial seaweeds market size reached US$ 21.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 42.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-seaweeds-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬:

The commercial seaweed industry is currently experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the escalating demand for natural products. Seaweeds, renowned for their natural health benefits, are becoming increasingly popular in various sectors, including food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. In the food industry, seaweeds are sought after for their nutritional value and as a natural source of umami flavor, which caters to the rising consumer preference for plant-based and health-oriented food products. Furthermore, in the cosmetic sector, seaweeds are valued for their hydrating, anti-aging, and skin-repairing properties, aligning with the growing trend toward natural and organic personal care products. The pharmaceutical industry also sees potential in seaweeds for developing new drugs and supplements, owing to their rich composition of bioactive compounds. This heightened demand across diverse sectors is a pivotal factor propelling the growth of the commercial seaweeds industry.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Technological advancements also play a crucial role in the expansion of the commercial seaweeds industry. Innovations in cultivation techniques, such as the development of more efficient and sustainable aquaculture systems, are enabling higher yields and better quality seaweed production. These advancements are essential in meeting the increasing global demand for seaweeds. Additionally, improvements in processing technologies have allowed for more efficient extraction and refinement of valuable compounds from seaweeds. This includes enhanced methods for drying, milling, and extracting seaweed components, which have opened new avenues for the use of seaweeds in various applications, including biofuels, bioplastics, and functional food ingredients. The ongoing investment in research and development (R&D) to further optimize these technologies is a key factor driving the growth of the seaweed industry.

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:

Government policies and initiatives supporting the sustainable cultivation and harvesting of seaweeds also contribute to market growth. Many governments around the world are recognizing the environmental and economic benefits of seaweed farming and subsequently, implementing favorable policies and providing subsidies to encourage this sector. Seaweed cultivation is known for its minimal environmental footprint, leading to carbon sequestration and improving marine biodiversity. This aspect aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable practices. Furthermore, as an alternative to terrestrial agriculture, seaweed farming does not require land or freshwater resources, making it an attractive option for countries with limited agricultural land. These environmental benefits, coupled with rising governmental support, are enhancing the attractiveness of the seaweed industry, both from an investment and an ecological perspective, thereby fostering market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Algaia SA (Maabarot Products Ltd.)

Biostadt India Limited

BrandT Consolidated Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

COMPO Expert GmbH

CP Kelco U.S. Inc (J.M. Huber Corporation)

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Gelymar S.A.

Indigrow Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Seasol International Pty. Ltd.

TBK Manufacturing Corporation

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3336&flag=C

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

Brown Seaweeds

Red Seaweeds

Green Seaweeds

Red seaweeds represented the largest segment by product due to their widespread use in the food industry for their higher agar, carrageenan, and alginate content, essential for thickening, gelling, and stabilizing properties.

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦:

Liquid

Powdered

Flakes

Liquid holds the largest market share as it facilitates easier integration and application in various industries, particularly in the agriculture and food sectors, due to its convenience in handling and mixing.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Human Consumption

Others

Human consumption accounts for the majority of the market share owing to the increasing global demand for natural and healthy food products, where seaweeds are utilized for their nutritional benefits and as flavor enhancers.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the commercial seaweeds market is attributed to the region’s longstanding tradition and established infrastructure for seaweed cultivation in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, coupled with high local consumption and export demand.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The commercial seaweeds market is witnessing several notable trends, marked by a growing inclination toward sustainable and organic products. Moreover, advancements in biotechnology are enabling more efficient seaweed cultivation and processing methods, catering to the rising product demand in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. The market is also seeing an increase in innovative applications, such as in bio-packaging and fertilizers. Additionally, the emerging trend toward vegan and plant-based diets is augmenting the use of seaweeds as a nutritional and flavor-rich ingredient, thus propelling market growth.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.