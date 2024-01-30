Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Size to Hit US$ 51.5 Billion by 2032 | With a 17.67% CAGR

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global photonic integrated circuit market size reached US$ 11.6 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐌𝐔𝐗/𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐔𝐗, 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬), 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 (𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐞 (𝐈𝐧𝐏), 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐀𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐞 (𝐆𝐚𝐀𝐬), 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐋𝐢𝐍𝐛𝐎𝟑), 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚-𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧), 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫, 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global photonic integrated circuit market size reached US$ 11.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.67% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧:

With the proliferation of data-intensive applications and services, such as high-definition (HD) video streaming, online gaming, and cloud computing, there is a need for higher bandwidth. Conventional electronic circuits have limitations in terms of data transmission speed, making them inadequate for addressing the ever-increasing bandwidth requirements. Photonic integrated circuits (PICs) leverage the properties of light to transmit data at much higher speeds, making them a crucial solution for meeting the growing demand. Data centers are the backbone of modern digital infrastructure, as they store, process, and transmit vast amounts of data. PICs enable data centers to achieve faster interconnects and reduce latency, contributing to their scalability and performance.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Photonics research is leading to the discovery and development of advanced materials with unique optical properties. These materials can be integrated into PICs to enhance their performance. In addition, the use of novel materials like silicon photonics is enabling the creation of more efficient and compact PICs, increasing their attractiveness to various industries. Advancements in fabrication techniques, such as lithography and etching processes, are bolstering the growth of the market. These techniques allow for precise and miniaturized manufacturing of PICs, resulting in higher integration levels and improved functionality.

𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

PICs, which use photons for data transmission, are inherently more energy efficient as compared to traditional electronic circuits. By incorporating PICs into data center infrastructure, companies can significantly reduce the power consumption of data transmission and processing, leading to substantial energy cost savings. Electronic circuits generate heat as a byproduct of their operation, necessitating cooling systems that consume additional energy. PICs generate minimal heat since they rely on optical signals instead of electric currents. This reduces the cooling requirements in data centers and other applications, further contributing to energy efficiency.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Broadcom Inc.

ColorChip Ltd.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

II-VI Incorporated

Infinera Corporation

Intel Corporation

LioniX International

POET Technologies

VLC Photonics S.L. (Hitachi Ltd.)

𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Lasers

MUX/DEMUX

Optical Amplifiers

Modulators

Attenuators

Detectors

Lasers represented the largest segment as they are a fundamental component in many PICs.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

Indium Phosphide (InP)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Lithium Niobate (LiNbO3)

Silicon

Silica-on-Silicon

Indium phosphide (InP) accounted for the largest market share due to its excellent optical properties.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration

Monolithic Integration exhibits a clear dominance in the market as it offers the advantage of integrating all optical components on a single chip.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Optical Fiber Communication

Optical Fiber Sensor

Biomedical

Quantum Computing

Optical fiber communication holds the biggest market share on account of its well-established and critical application for PICs.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the photonic integrated circuit market due to strong presence of tech companies.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing demand for data storage and processing is leading to the rapid expansion of data centers. PICs are being extensively used in data centers to improve energy efficiency, reduce latency, and enhance data transmission speeds.

The deployment of 5G networks is driving the adoption of PICs in the telecommunication sector. PICs play a crucial role in enabling high-speed, low-latency data transmission for 5G infrastructure.

