Macerich to Welcome Level99 to Tysons Corner Center

Interactive Entertainment Destination for Adults Will Offer Live-Action Play, Dining, Craft Beverages in Washington, D.C. Area

Several Exciting Dining Additions to Tysons Corner Center Soon To Be Announced

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators, and developers of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, will welcome Level99 to Tysons Corner Center in 2025.

Level99 is a first-of-its-kind destination for live-action, challenge-based entertainment, craft beverages and farm-to-table dining designed for grown-ups. At Tysons Corner, the company will transform the former Old Navy store on Level 2 into a sprawling space where players can complete challenges in teams of two to six players, compete in large-format “duels” or seek out scavenger hunts and other puzzles — then compare notes, relax over elevated dining, and drink options.

“Level99 brings dynamic, interactive entertainment to a whole new level, offering a terrific synchronicity with our properties, where people engage with in-person, tactile experiences from shopping, dining and entertainment to so much more,” said Eric Bunyan, Senior Vice President of Leasing, East Region, for Macerich. “Level99 created an impressive, innovative way for adults to have a memorable experience at its first space in the Boston area, and we know our active, sophisticated Tysons Corner guests will enjoy exploring all that Level99 has to offer. It’s a great complement to our existing tenant base, including two additional, highly regarded dining concepts we’ll announce in coming months, rounding out the already appealing food hall and diverse dining options.”

The 40,000-square-foot Level99 will include over 40 rooms where up to 600 players/guests can be challenged simultaneously, all fueled by a 300-seat taproom and scratch kitchen.

“Level99 offers mental, physical, communication and skill challenges in an open-world format for guests to discover and explore,” said Level99 CEO Matt DuPlessie, an MIT and Harvard Business School-trained Disney engineer whose Norwood, Massachusetts-based production company, Box Fort, designed the Level99 experience. “Whether for date night, getting together with friends or a whole-facility rental for groups or corporate teams, the combination of memorable, active fun, delicious dining and craft beverages has generated a lot of excitement in our first markets of Boston and Providence. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors from the D.C. area to discover all that Level99 has to offer.”

About Tysons Corner Center

Located just outside Washington, D.C., Tysons Corner Center is a premier shopping destination with more than 300 retail shops, including Apple, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Lenkersdorfer and Sephora, and restaurants including Barrel & Bushel, Earl’s Kitchen + Bar, Eddie V’s and Seasons 52. Offering shopping, entertainment, living and activities for every taste, the center is also home to AMC Theatres, Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center and VITA Luxury Apartments and connects to Tysons Tower, one of the region’s best-located amenity-rich trophy office properties, via an elevated outdoor plaza that hosts multiple events throughout the year. To learn more, visit Tysons Corner Center.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 46 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 43 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

About Level99

Level99 is a spacious entertainment venue with interactive challenges, a scratch kitchen and a craft beer bar for a complete sensory adventure. For more, visit level99.com.

