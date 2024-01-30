Flash News: OKX Lists DMAIL on its Perpetual Futures Market, Will Enable Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Token

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 30, 2024.



OKX Lists DMAIL on its Perpetual Futures Market, Will Enable Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Token

OKX today listed DMAIL, the token that fuels the Dmail Network, on its perpetual futures market at 10:30 AM (UTC), enabling users to trade the USDT-margined listing with up to 50x leverage. This announcement comes after OKX listed DMAIL/USDT on its spot market on January 30 at 10:00 (UTC).

Margin trading and Simple Earn for the DMAIL token will also be enabled at 4:00 (UTC) on January 31. These additions span both the web and app interfaces of OKX, as well as API.



Dmail Network is a next-generation, blockchain-based email platform. It integrates message communication, asset management and data storage functions. Ultimately, Dmail Network aims to be a fundamental tool that ushers users into the era of Web3 and a bridge that enables Web2 users to easily use blockchain services.



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

