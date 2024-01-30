Golden Triangle Ventures Launches the Development of Destino Ranch, an Immersive Entertainment Venue Under Its Entertainment Division

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (“GTV” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the development of Destino Ranch through its Entertainment Division (Lavish Entertainment). Destino Ranch is poised to become a premier destination for year-round, world-class music, entertainment and art that rivals other large scale, well-known event sites. The complete 638-acre site planned for Destino Ranch is conveniently located within a short drive from large cities such as Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas and has access to nearly 22,000 visitors traveling through the corridor per day. Beyond just music and entertainment, Destino Ranch intends to complement the beautiful natural attributes of the Mojave Desert with a world-class art gallery, complete with rotating exhibits, large-scale permanent installations, and much more.



Lavish Entertainment (Lavish) has worked diligently, alongside ABI Create and its founder, Marco Moreno, the newly appointed president of Lavish, to create the innovative and auspicious vision for Destino Ranch that seeks to become the unique embodiment of entertainment, art and creative expression in a breathtaking natural venue that offers year-round access to all of its attractions.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of GTV and founder of Lavish Entertainment, states: “The development of Destino Ranch ushers in a new and beyond-amazing chapter for Lavish Entertainment. Our newly appointed president of Lavish, Marco, and I truly believe this flagship project will be a one-of-a-kind location and resort that revolutionizes what people think of as a music and art venue. Our plan is to develop a world-renowned destination that offers a superior level of amenities, services, exhibits and attractions, along with so much more than just a festival ground.”

Beyond world-class and state-of-the-art music production, Destino Ranch will offer the following features:

Large-Scale Art Consignment Gallery and Exhibition Space

Glampgrounds, Campgrounds and RV Park

Destino Bar, Grill & Lounge

On-Site Shopping and Retail Plaza

Live Streaming Services

Corporate Events, Workshops and Retreats

The Destino Podcast



Marco Moreno, the newly installed president and COO of Lavish Entertainment, was enthused to say that: “Destino Ranch is the culmination of more than a decade of experience in the planning and execution of large-scale event projects and production. Our goal is to provide guests with memorable and life-changing experiences that captivate their minds for years to come. As we anticipate Destino Ranch becoming a globally renowned attraction, we are proud to showcase the launch of this project and look forward to sharing more exciting developments with our shareholders in the weeks ahead.”

About Lavish Entertainment, Inc.

Lavish Entertainment, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures operating under its Entertainment Division. Currently conducting its business out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming nationally recognized in concert production. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped Lavish successfully organize some of the most exciting electronic dance music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment strives to produce high quality and professional events that provide an immersive experience through state-of-the-art production and sound implementation.

Lavish Entertainment recently appointed Marco Antonio Moreno as its new president and chief operations officer. Mr. Moreno is the founder, senior designer and lead project manager for ABI Create, L.L.C. (“ABI”). Formed in 2015, and based out of Phoenix, Arizona, ABI is a complete-service event management and production firm offering:

Event Organization, Management, Production and Logistics



Site Planning and Permitting



Construction and Contracting



Custom Design and Fabrication



And More

ABI Create has successfully implemented its corporate vision of delivering high-fidelity production to large-scale installations that span major music festivals, major sporting events and notable conventions across the United States. Notable collaborative work samples include projects produced for:

NFL Super Bowl



San Diego & New York Comic-Con



EDC & Camp EDC and Other Insomniac Events



Bonnaroo Music Festival



The Waste Management Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational



Burning Man

More information on Mr. Moreno along with his collaborators, partners and team can be found here https://www.abicreate.com/ or @marco.a.moreno

ABI was a crucial team member in the production of Lavish Entertainment’s Playa Playground New Year’s event (“Playa”). Held on Dec. 31, 2021, Playa was an auspicious and grand-scale Burning-Man-style music festival staged in Downtown Las Vegas that redefined the level of event that Lavish can provide. Due to the role ABI played in the execution of Playa, the CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, Steffan Dalsgaard handpicked Mr. Moreno to lead the new vision of Lavish and contribute to the Company’s overarching business goal of becoming an industry leading, innovative and at-the-forefront music and arts entertainment production Company.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. or “GTV” is a multifaceted consulting Company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this Company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the Company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help the Company grow daily. Being a publicly traded Company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the businesses management believes they can and will become.

Golden Triangle Ventures’ business model is supported by the drive for vertical integration to cut costs and maximize margins. Management strives to acquire entities and assets that they fully understand, which maintain the prospect for long term exponential growth. The mission is to provide the necessary resources for each subsidiary to generate profit, and then allow them to leverage each other and maximize economic impact. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives.

The backbone of this business is truly a team of professional advisors looking to help companies with a multitude of corporate objectives. With an extensive rolodex of relationships, management can help with a dynamic range of project obstacles while maintaining a quality service for each client the Company represents. No matter what the needs are, the team involved can help facilitate many different transactions successfully for all parties involved. The network of relationships expands to industry experts that can assist with project management, product sourcing, industrial agriculture project implementation and so much more. Golden Triangle Ventures develops strategies and detailed plans that are custom-tailored to each corporate need and objective in all areas of business.

The GTV business model is focused on the following core group of interests:

Acquisitions / Assets / Holdings - The Company currently owns a unique portfolio of companies that are all being developed and supported by GTV, each holding a common goal of making a positive impact in the industry in which they operate.

Services - Services are deployed through Golden Triangle Ventures to assist all the unique opportunities within its operation. The Company also offers its services to select opportunities that could develop synergistic value within the relationship between both companies through the result of its efforts.

Investments - Management identifies high-value opportunities and provides capital investments in several companies and projects being developed. Each investment is complemented by a hands-on approach of helping to develop the overall direction and strategic plan for each opportunity.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to give potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our Company website, www.GoldenTriangleInc.com , in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our Company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

