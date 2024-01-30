Surgical Glue Market Updates: Projected to Attain USD 4.6 Billion by 2031

Surgical Glue Market - Infographics- AMR

The surgical glue market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surgical glue market generated $2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31580

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The global surgical glue market experienced a downturn due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily attributed to widespread lockdowns implemented in various countries. These lockdowns resulted in a decline in surgical procedures as many surgeries were postponed or canceled. Medical professionals prioritized treating COVID-19 patients, leading to a reduction in other non-urgent surgeries.

Furthermore, the lockdowns caused disruptions in the manufacturing and supply chain of medical devices, including surgical glue. Governments worldwide imposed these restrictions as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

Despite these challenges, there is optimism for the surgical glue market to rebound as restrictions are gradually eased. The anticipated recovery is expected to be driven by the resumption of elective surgeries and the stabilization of the medical device supply chain.

Based on product, the Synthetic and Semi Synthetic segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global surgical glue market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The natural segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global surgical glue market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The other segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

In 2021, North America secured the leading position in the Surgical Glue Market, contributing the highest share of revenue. This dominance is projected to persist from 2022 to 2031, driven by key trends in the Surgical Glue Market. These trends include a substantial patient population, a robust presence of key industry players, easy availability of products, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, a high level of research and development activities, and a significant adoption of advanced technologies. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is poised to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR), propelled by a growing incidence of accidents and increasing awareness regarding the medical and surgical applications of surgical glues.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32030

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the surgical glue market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Surgical Glue Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the surgical glue market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global surgical glue market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

​​​​​𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product, the synthetic and semi-synthetic segment accounted for major share of the global surgical glue market in 2021.

By application, the central nervous system surgeries segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 10% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/healthcare-assistive-robot-market-A10981

𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-cornea-and-corneal-implant-market-A11333

