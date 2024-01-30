MPD Seeks Suspects and Vehicle in an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking the community’s help to identify suspects and a vehicle involved in an armed robbery that occurred in the 1300 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

On Monday, January 29, 2024, at approximately 1:34 p.m., the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects searched the victim and took his property then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24014519