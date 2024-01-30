MPD Searching for a Suspect in Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a Northwest DC shooting.

On Monday, January 29, 2024, at approximately 5:48 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of New York Avenue, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Detectives’ investigation revealed that the offense occurred in the 900 block of K Street, Northwest.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 240014701