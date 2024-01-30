Precision Farming Market to Hit USD 15.80 Billion by 2030 on Account of Data-Driven Agriculture and Government Support
Precision Farming Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Report Scope & Overview
The Precision Farming Market reached a valuation of USD 8.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 15.80 billion by 2030. This indicates a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Precision farming, also known as precision agriculture, is a revolutionary approach to modern agriculture that leverages technology and data-driven techniques to optimize farming practices. The scope of precision farming market encompasses a wide range of technologies, including GPS-guided tractors, drones, sensors, and advanced analytics. These tools enable farmers to precisely monitor and manage various aspects of their fields, such as soil conditions, crop health, and resource utilization. By collecting and analyzing real-time data, precision farming allows farmers to make informed decisions, resulting in increased efficiency, reduced waste, and improved yields.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3405
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Ag Leader Technology
• AgJunetion Inc.
• CropMetrics LLC
• Trimble Inc.
• AGCO Corporation
• Raven Industries Inc.
• Deere and Company
• Topcon Corporation
• Farmers Edge Inc.
• The Climate Corporation
In the broader overview, precision farming market holds the potential to address many of the challenges facing the agriculture industry today. Traditional farming methods often rely on uniform practices across large areas, leading to inefficiencies and overuse of resources. Precision farming, on the other hand, tailors agricultural practices to the specific needs of individual crops and areas within a field. This targeted approach not only minimizes environmental impact but also enhances the overall sustainability of farming operations. With advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, precision farming is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of agriculture, contributing to food security, resource conservation, and the economic viability of farming communities.
Impact of Recession
The ongoing recession has undeniably left its mark on various sectors of the global economy, and the precision farming market is no exception. While the repercussions of an economic downturn are typically perceived as negative, the impact on precision farming can be viewed from a nuanced perspective, with both positive and negative aspects coming to the forefront. On the downside, the recession has led to reduced capital investments in the agricultural sector, affecting farmers' purchasing power and their ability to adopt precision farming technologies. This is particularly evident in the delay or cancellation of planned upgrades to precision equipment and the adoption of new precision agriculture solutions. However, amid these challenges, there are notable positive aspects. The recession has driven a heightened focus on cost efficiency and resource optimization, prompting farmers to explore precision farming technologies as a means to enhance productivity and reduce operational expenses.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has reverberated across various sectors, and the precision farming market is no exception to its far-reaching impact. The war has led to a complex web of consequences, both positive and negative, influencing the dynamics of precision agriculture. On the positive side, the disruption in traditional agricultural supply chains has prompted a renewed focus on precision farming technologies to ensure food security. As the conflict disrupts conventional farming practices, there is an increased awareness of the need for efficient and sustainable alternatives, with precision farming emerging as a viable solution. Conversely, the negative consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war on the precision farming market are notable. The geopolitical instability and economic uncertainties resulting from the conflict have led to disruptions in the global supply chain of precision farming equipment and technologies.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3405
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
By Offering
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
By Technology
• Guidance Technology
• Remote Sensing Technology
• Variable Rate Application
By Application
• Yield Monitoring
• Crop Scouting
• Field Mapping
• Variable Rate Application
• Weather Tracking and Forecasting
• Inventory Management
• Farm Labor Management
• Financial Management
• Others (demand forecasting, customer management, payables and receivables)
Segmentation by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• The Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Precision farming, also known as precision agriculture, is a transformative approach that leverages technology to optimize various aspects of farming practices. The precision farming market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by several key factors. One of the primary growth drivers is the increasing global population, which necessitates the adoption of advanced agricultural practices to enhance productivity and meet rising food demands. Precision farming technologies, such as GPS-guided tractors and drones, enable farmers to maximize yields by precisely managing resources like water, fertilizers, and pesticides. Furthermore, the growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the need to minimize the ecological impact of agriculture contribute to the expansion of the market.
Despite the evident growth drivers, the precision farming market also faces certain restraints. One significant challenge is the initial investment required for adopting precision farming technologies. High costs associated with equipment, sensors, and software can act as a barrier, particularly for small-scale farmers or those operating in developing regions. However, opportunities abound in the precision farming market, driven by continuous technological advancements. Emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, are being integrated into precision farming systems, offering more sophisticated and automated decision-making processes.
Regional Analysis
North America stands at the forefront of precision farming adoption, driven by its technologically advanced agricultural practices. The region witnesses a robust demand for precision farming solutions, with the United States and Canada leading the way. In Europe, the precision farming market is propelled by a strong emphasis on sustainable agriculture practices. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are witnessing a surge in precision farming adoption, driven by the need to maximize crop yield while minimizing environmental impact. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a significant shift towards agricultural modernization, and precision farming is becoming an integral part of this transformation.
Conclusion
In the latest report by SNS Insider on the precision farming market, a comprehensive analysis unfolds, delving into the burgeoning trends and advancements shaping the industry. The report meticulously covers key facets such as the integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, IoT, and data analytics in agricultural practices, driving the adoption of precision farming solutions. It scrutinizes the impact of precision agriculture on optimizing crop yields, resource utilization, and environmental sustainability.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 – 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Precision Farming Market Segmentation, By Offering
9. Precision Farming Market Segmentation, By Technology
10. Precision Farming Market Segmentation, By Application
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
14. USE Cases and Best Practices
15. Conclusion
Continued….
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐎𝐂 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/precision-farming-market-3405
About Us:
SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube