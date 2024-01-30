Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Attorney Michael Akopyan Earns Prestigious Super Lawyers® Recognition Again

Esteemed attorney Michael Akopyan receives recognition from Super Lawyers® Magazine, highlighting his legal expertise.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.,a leading Southern California employment law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of wronged workers, announced today that the firm's founding attorney Michael Akopyan was named to the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers® List.

Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters company, is a prestigious rating service that acknowledges outstanding lawyers across more than 70 practice areas in each state through a rigorous selection process involving peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluation. Only a select percentage of lawyers in each practice area are chosen for this honor, making it a true testament to Akopyan's legal skills, experience, and ethical standing.

Akopyan is a passionate advocate for employee rights, with a proven track record of success in securing justice for clients who have faced unfair treatment, discrimination, wrongful termination, and other workplace injustices. He is known for his meticulous case preparation, aggressive courtroom presence, and unwavering commitment to his clients' best interests.

Michael Akopyan was previously named to the distinguished list in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by Super Lawyers® once again," says Mr. Akopyan. "This recognition is a validation of my dedication to fighting for the rights of those who have been wronged in the workplace. I am passionate about helping my clients navigate the complexities of employment law and achieve the best possible outcome for their case."

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. serves clients throughout Southern California, with offices conveniently located in Burbank, Orange, and Riverside. The firm offers a free case evaluation to anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a workplace injustice. This no-cost case evaluation is a cornerstone of the law firm's client-centric approach, ensuring that individuals can ascertain the viability of their cases without financial burden.

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to:

• Providing aggressive and effective legal representation to employees who have been wronged.

• Offering compassionate and personalized attention to each client's unique needs and circumstances.

• Fighting tirelessly to secure the compensation and justice that our clients deserve.

If you have been the victim of an unfair employment practice, call (818) 509-9975 or visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/service-areas/.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Burbank Office:

2600 W. Olive Ave

Suite 587, Burbank, California 91505

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Orange Office

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422

Riverside Office

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421

Note to Editors:

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to advocating for employees against unlawful employment practices. The firm’s skilled attorneys have a proven track record of favorable verdicts and settlements on behalf of their clients. Mr. Akopyan and his team offer knowledgeable guidance to help workers understand their rights under state and federal labor laws. For more in-depth information or to schedule an interview with Mr. Michael Akopyan, please use the contact details provided above.

End of Press Release.