A Novel Real Estate Project in 27 Countries for the Benefit of Armed Forces, Martyrs families and Acid Attack Victims

A Real Estate Project in 27 Countries with a Social Responsibilities and broader Purpose for Society and Humanity

DELHI, NORTH INDIA, INDIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a very Novel move, Honorary Consul and Special Presidential Envoy to India and SAARC Countries, His Excellency Syed Algazi, along with his company N.F. Constructions launched a new real estate franchise project in 27 Countries (1. United Arab Emirates 2. Canada 3. United States 4. Germany 5. Australia 6. Saudi Arabia 7. India 8. South Africa 9. United Kingdom 10. Turkey 11. France 12. Spain 13. Uzbekistan 14. Monaco 15. Philippines 16. Malaysia 17. Oman 18. Italy 19. New Zealand 20. Kazakhstan 21. Russia 22. Jordan 23. Kuwait 24. Qatar 25. Lebanon 26. Bahrain 27. China) followed by other nations and SAARC Countries in the Presence of Honorable President - UAE Ambassador, Consul General of Georgia, Liberland officials and many other international delegates in a jam-packed Marwah Studios in Delhi.

This exciting collaboration aims to bring high-quality Real Estate business opportunities to the growing population in the above-mentioned Countries.

The project, which was launched today in Delhi, will focus on developing outstanding, state of the art offices, residential properties in key cities of the 27 Countries. With the expertise and experience of both His Excellency Syed Algazi and N.F. Construction's 33 years brand, the project is expected to make a significant impact in the real estate market across the globe.

The best part of this projects is that the Proceeds from the projects will go towards the welfare of our Indian Armed Forces, Martyrs families, War Veterans, War Widows, Liberland Aid Foundation, Acid Attack Victims and other Humanitarian activities.

His Excellency Syed Algazi, who has been a prominent figure in Indian and UAE region, expressed his enthusiasm for this new international venture. He stated, "I am honored to Launch this wonderful project and to work in Camaraderie with my N.F. Constructions teams in Delhi and Hyderabad. Our goal is to create jobs and business opportunities for the enthusiast Entrepreneurs interested in Real Estate by providing affordable and high-quality Franchise options to the people of the above Countries, and I am confident that this project will be a huge success and will benefit large number of creative and interested people who wants to spread their wings in international market.

N.F. Constructions, a renowned real estate company with a strong presence in Indian and UAE region, is equally excited about this collaboration. "We are thrilled to bring our expertise to this exciting and purposeful project. Our aim is to provide modern and sustainable solutions that will meet the needs of the growing population around the world."

The launch of this new Real Estate Franchise project is a significant development and is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy. With the combined efforts of His Excellency Syed Algazi and N.F. Constructions, this project is set to revolutionize the Franchise and real estate market and provide much-needed break to people who loves business.

The event also saw the unveiling of the Indian Consulate building being constructed in Hyderabad which will be officially inaugurated in 2024.

A G+6 floor extravagant project called "ERRUM MANZIL - DE ROYALE was also launched during the event which saw who's who of Delhi.

Real Estate Franchise business opportunity & be the partner of a successful business module brand. Be your own owner.

224 YEARS OF ROYAL LEGACY, 33 years of international presence, experience and brand.

