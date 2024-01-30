Flash News: OKX to List ZetaChain's ZETA Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 30, 2024.



OKX to List ZetaChain's ZETA Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will list ZetaChain's ZETA token on its spot market at 3:00 AM (UTC) on February 1. This addition will enable users to trade ZETA against USDT. Deposits for the token were enabled today at 10:00 AM (UTC), while withdrawals for the token will be enabled at 10:00 AM (UTC) on February 2.



ZetaChain is an omni-chain Layer 1 blockchain that focuses on fully chain-agnostic interoperability. It aims to unlock access across different blockchain assets, thus facilitating the onboarding of mass retail users.



Applications deployed on ZetaChain can access assets from any chain, including Bitcoin, from a single location. DApps on ZetaChain can interact seamlessly with other chains, ensuring their compatibility with future chain connections.

