Aircraft Tires Market Ascends to an Anticipated $2.85 Billion Valuation by 2030, Reveals Allied Market Research

Aircraft Tires Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft tires market generated $1.52 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.85 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

🔰𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6058

Increase in air passenger traffic across the globe and frequent wear and tear of aircraft tires drive the growth of the global aircraft tires market. However, stringent standard operating procedures and high cost of aviation tires restrain the growth to some extent. On the other hand, procurement of military aircraft amid geopolitical tensions present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

he report offers detailed segmentation of the global aircraft tires market based on type, application, distribution, and region.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the bias segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report also include radial segment.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the OEM segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report also include replacement segment.

🔰𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-tires-market/purchase-options

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest size share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding one-third of the global aircraft tires market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The report also includes North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Aviation Tires & Treads, LLC,

Bridgestone Corporation,

Desser Holdings LLC,

Dunlop Aircraft Tires Limited,

the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company,

Compagnie Generale Des Etablissements Michelin,

Petlas,

Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.,

Specialty Tires of America,

Wilkerson Company, Inc

🔰𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6058

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

✔️By type, the bias segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

✔️On the basis of application, the commercial aviation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

✔️Depending on distribution, the OEM segment is projected to lead the global aircraft tires market.

✔️Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-tire-market - Automotive Tire Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pneumatic-tyre-market - Pneumatic Tire Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2030.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/scooter-tire-market-A09112 - Scooter Tire Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-airless-tire-market - Airless Tire Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/atv-utv-tire-market-A05985 - ATV-UTV Tire Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.