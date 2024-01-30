Pilates Equipment and Gears Market to record $521.8 Mn ; rise in awareness about fitness among consumers is key factor

Increase in the number of fitness & health clubs, rise in awareness about fitness among consumers

rise in the number of young people who are determined to maintain a balanced lifestyle is anticipated to be the key factor driving the market” — Roshan Deshmukh

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the number of fitness & health clubs, rise in awareness about fitness among consumers, increase in incidence of obesity among the0 population, health advantages offered by pilates equipment and gears propel the growth of the global pilates equipment and gears market. Based on application, the commercial space segment would lead the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pilates equipment and gears market generated $144.2 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $521.8 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13268

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the rise in awareness among individuals of maintaining proper fitness, resulting in the opening of new pilates studios and fitness centers.

This influenced the sales of equipment in the residential sector as consumers were eager to perform exercises at their homes to improve their fitness. This boosted the growth of the pilates equipment and gears market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global pilates equipment and gears market based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the pilates reformers segment held the largest share in 2015, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global pilates equipment and gears market, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the others segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the commercial space segment held the largest share in 2015, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global pilates equipment and gears market and would lead the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the residential space segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Buy Now :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/badc9ab99fd7f84fe73d29ffc9f45696

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest share in 2015, accounting for around two-fifths of the global pilates equipment and gears market and would lead the market during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2015, accounting for nearly one-third of the global pilates equipment and gears market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same market is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global pilates equipment and gears market analyzed in the research include Balanced Body, Inc., Beverly Hills Fitness LLC., Align-Pilates Equipment Ltd., Stamina Products, Inc., Gratz Industries, LLC., Mad Dogg Athletics, Inc., Aeromat/Ecowise, Elina Pilates, DECATHLON S.A., and Merrithew International Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global pilates equipment and gears market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13268

Trending Reports in Consumer Goods Industry :-

• Pilates & Yoga Studios Market is projected to reach $215,811 million by 2025

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pilates-and-yoga-studios-market

• Gym Accessories Market is projected to reach $12.01 billion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gym-accessories-market-A16938

• Hiking Gear & Equipment Market is projected to reach $28,789.7 million by 2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hiking-gear-and-equipment-market-A06089

• Pilates Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2028

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pilates-equipment-market-A31489

• Europe Pilates & Yoga Studios Market is projected to reach $71,156.6 million by 2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-pilates-and-yoga-studios-market-A10850