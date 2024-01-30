Navigating the Skies : Air Traffic Management Market Set to Soar to $17.7 Billion by 2031 Reports Allied Market Research

Air Traffic Management Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Air Traffic Management Market by System (Air Traffic Services, Air Traffic Flow Management, Others), by Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation and Simulation), by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), by End Use (Commercial, Military, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". According to the report, the global air traffic management industry generated $8.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $17.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Increase in air traffic across the world, modernization of air traffic management infrastructure, and greater need for improved air safety drive the growth of the global air traffic management market. However, potential risks associated with cyber threats and high cost of traffic management infrastructure restrict the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and greater demand for air traffic solutions from emerging nations present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on system, the air traffic services segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global air traffic management market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Air traffic services are utilized to efficiently regulate the flow of aircrafts in real-time to ensure their safe operations, which drives the segment. The report also discusses segments including air traffic flow management, and others.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on application, the communication segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global air traffic management market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Numerous countries across the globe are focusing on improving communication systems of the airports in their region to enhance airport operations, which fuels the growth of the segment. However, the automation and simulation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. It is because several companies provide numerous types of air traffic control (ATC) simulation and training systems for training purposes.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on distribution channel, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global air traffic management market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to wide usage of hardware components such as secondary surveillance radar (SSR), display systems, primary surveillance radar (PSR), control tower simulator (CTS), radio modems & transceivers, meteorological sensors, flight data information display equipment, holographic radar, surface movement radar, and others. However, the software & services segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. Numerous companies operating in air traffic management market are receiving contracts to develop software which can implement air traffic management system concepts. This factor boosts the growth of this segment.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global air traffic management market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to factors such as rise in passenger traffic, and construction of new airports. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Saab AB

Thales

Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation,

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation

BAE Systems plc

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Rise in demand of for aircrafts by developing countries is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for air traffic management market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, in November 2021, Boeing and SNV Aviation brand Akasa Air announced that a new Indian airline has ordered a (72) 737 MAX aircraft to expand its fleet. The list price of this order is approximately $9 billion, an important test of the 737 family's ability to serve the fast-growing Indian market. Thus, the rising investment by emerging countries and increasing air passenger traffic is expected to open new avenues for business in the developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil.

