U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market Size & Share, Demand Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2026

U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market Size

Drives the demand for probiotics for infant and kids, owing to their different approach to parenting than the previous generations.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Probiotics are the live bacteria and yeasts, which are considered good for the human digestive system. These bacteria are regarded beneficial for kids health since they help colonize the gut. In recent years, there has been an increase in adoption of probiotics as dietary supplements for infants. They are usually promoted as aid to gut health. Specifically, for babies and kids, probiotics are conceived helpful for conditions such as diarrhea, infant colic, and allergy. The most common groups of probiotics are Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, and Saccharomyces boulardii. These groups have strain-specific effects, which implies that all these different groups can have different effects on the body. The consumers in North America have gradually become more interested in taking charge of their health through direct action, and unfiltered access to healthcare information has fueled the current surge of interest in U.S. infant and kids probiotics market probiotics.

Probiotics are microorganisms (live bacteria) present in and on our bodies and have an advantageous effect on our health, such as prevention from diarrhea, eczema, colic, and other such health conditions. There are many different beneficial species (or strains) of bacteria in the human digestive tract (also known as the gut or intestine). Probiotics help maintain a healthy gut in infants and promote overall health & wellness. Consumers in the U.S. have become far more open-minded towards kids’ health and wellbeing, with regard to alternative therapies such as probiotics. The country has many small probiotic distributors, however only a limited number of fermentation facilities. The primary probiotics available in the U.S. include preparations containing Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, and Saccharomyces boulardii. Probiotics for infants and kids are available in several forms, which include powder, liquid, chewable, and others which result in the growth of U.S. infant and kids probiotics market.

Rise in number of millennial parents in the U.S. is one of the main factors that drives the demand for probiotics for infant and kids, owing to their different approach to parenting than the previous generations. They have a definitive perspective on what is important in products and brands they buy for themselves as well as their kids. Furthermore, they are also open to newer healthy product options as long as they are well regulated and provide abundant nutrition to infants. This change in consumer behavior and preference drives the growth of the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market. In addition, innovations in the field of probiotics, including the development of vegan friendly, non-GMO, and sugar-free products, enable manufacturers to meet the rise in demand of health-conscious parents which also result in the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market growth. For instance, the baby probiotics brand Culturelle has a probiotic supplement Calm + Comfort (Probiotic + Chamomile Drops), which is said to help reduce "fussiness and crying among babies" by supporting baby's digestive health and offering relief from occasional digestive upset. It also comprises of Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG as the probiotic ingredient. This product formulation claims help attract consumers who pay high attention to ingredients and seek quality products.

However, lack of awareness among consumers regarding the effectiveness of infant probiotics is expected to hamper the growth of the market. The lack of complete knowledge among parents regarding the use and benefits of probiotics for kids can cause potential drawback for the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market.

The U.S. infant and kids probiotics market analysis is carried on the basis of form, distribution channel and age group. Based on form, the market is classified into liquid, powder, chewable and others. on the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into retail pharmacies/drug stores, departmental stores, supermarket/hypermarket and e-commerce. Based on age group, the marked is categorized into baby/infant (0-2 years) and kids (2-6 years).

Key findings of the study

Based on form, the liquid segment accounts for the largest share in the baby food market in 2019, however the chewable segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies/drug stores segment accounts for the larger market share in 2019, while the e-commerce segment is expected to experience growth at the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the baby/infant segment accounts for the larger market share in 2019, however the kids segment is expected to experience growth at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market forecast period.

