Global Ballistic Protection Market Reaches USD 26.1 Billion by 2031, Surging at a 6.8% CAGR Growth | AMR

Ballistic Protection Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ballistic protection Market by Product Type (Personal Protection Equipment and Vehicle Protection Equipment), Material Type (Bulletproof Glass, Composites, Ceramics, Metal Alloys, Fabric, and Others), Application Type (Military, Airborne, and Marine), and Technology type (Soft Armor and Hard Armor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". According to the report, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟏𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 $𝟐𝟔.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9418

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on material type, the composites segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing around one-fourth of the global ballistic protection market. It is expected to continue its growth in revenue over the forecast period. The demand for different types of composites, such as glass fiber and carbon fiber, is widely used in military forces and transportation due to the robust demand for low-cost carriers. There has been a launching of several research projects which involves glass fiber and carbon fiber composites, and its fast industrialization is expected to increase sales.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭.

Based on product type, personal protection equipment is the leading segment in the base year, accounting for more than half of the global ballistic protection market demand, and is expected to be lucrative over the period of the next ten years. The rise in the need for armed forces to offer better requirements for combat safety and security functions propels the sales of personal protective equipment in the military. The rise in defense threats, such as political unrest, cross-border conflicts, and terrorist activities among different regions, is expected to boost the sales of the market. The leading companies in the market focus more on creating combat helmets, technically innovative protective eyewear, lightweight fireproof body armor, and others. The innovative combat helmets are consistent with the night vision goggles.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on application type, the military segment is leading among other applications in 2021, holding more than 50% of the market share in the global ballistic protection market, and is expected to continue the growth during the forecast period. The plans of military forces to modernize the soldier is likely to drive the sales of ballistic protection for the military. Modern warfare is taking place in densely populated urban areas and is posturing challenges of rising grievances, compelling departments of defense around the world to invest provocatively in the procurement of ballistic helmets, bulletproof vests, ballistic plates, and night vision systems. This boosts the demand for body armor and personal protection for the military.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ballistic-protection-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Based on technology, the soft armor segment was the highest contributor in terms of revenue to the market in 2021, holding more than half of the market share of the global ballistic protection market, and is expected to continue the growth over the forecast period. The soft armor in the military perceives positive growth attributed to the surge in cross-border activities, territorial disputes & attacks, and high demand for personnel protection in defense. Such factors affect defense agencies around the world, accentuating the financing in the production or purchase of soft body armor for their military.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on region, North America holds the largest market share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global ballistic protection market share, and is expected to keep its dominance in terms of revenue in 2031. The expansion of ballistic protection equipment in the North American region can be recognized in the enhanced purchasing of personal protective equipment and extremely advanced armored vehicles by the military forces. The rise in terror threats is the major reason for buying ballistic protection equipment for military, airborne, and marine platforms.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected badly to the ballistic protection industry. The OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) had encountered major issues such as cuts in the defense budget in some countries, delayed deliveries, production halts, and disruptions in supply chains.

The restriction during lockdown has impacted the international as well as domestic production of ballistic protection, which, in turn, troubled the growth of the overall market.

The supply chain was disturbed due to export & import restrictions. The manufacturing companies faced the unavailability of raw materials and labor shortages.

The ballistic protection market has a high scope of growth prospects in the upcoming years due to factors such as high demand for military vehicles equipped with safety features and larger adoption of driver assistance systems.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9418

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Avon Protection plc

BAE Systems

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

GENTEX Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

SAAB AB

Survitec Group Limited

Tencate Advanced Armor