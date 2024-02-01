Zeebu’s Solid Start to the New Year, Setting New Standards
EINPresswire.com/ -- The cryptocurrency market has kicked off 2024 with impressive gains. Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most renowned cryptocurrency, escalated to reach a 21-month high of $45,386. In the meantime, Ethereum also saw a rise, taking its price to $2,376. Among other crypto assets, Solana leapfrogged Ripple's XRP to become the 5th largest crypto asset, with splendid gains and Zeebu (ZBU) emerged as promising asset with remarkable performance.
One of the key developments in January 2024 has been the launch of 10 new spot Bitcoin ETFs and the uplisting of the Grayscale Bitcoin ETF (GBTC). These developments are expected to drive increased institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Zeebu’s Emergence in the Crypto Universe: In the vast expanse of the cryptocurrency market, which now boasts over 8000+ cryptocurrencies, Zeebu is making significant strides. With a mission to carve out its own niche, Zeebu is becoming a household name in the Web3 and telecom sectors.
Zeebu is a Web3 Neobank specifically designed for the telecom industry. Recognizing telecommunications as the backbone of our interconnected world, Zeebu takes a pioneering approach to streamline invoice settlements and transactions within this industry. Through the utilization of blockchain technology, Zeebu effectively combines the familiarity of Web2 with the functionality of Web3, setting it apart as a unique player in the cryptocurrency market.
Predictions from experts and analysts point to a significant surge in growth for Zeebu in 2024. Its versatile project encompasses an on-chain settlement platform, a loyalty programme, transparent and traceable transactions, and an avant-garde payment interface, setting new standards for efficiency in telecom settlements.
Paving the Way for Enterprise Adoption of Web3: Zeebu’s contribution to the enterprise adoption of Web3 cannot be overstated. By creating a seamless interface between traditional telecom services and the decentralized Web3, Zeebu is bridging the gap between these two worlds, enabling businesses to leverage the benefits of both.
Zeebu’s Impressive Start to 2024 - Zeebu has hit the ground running in 2024 with a series of notable achievements:
Successful Alpha Trials: Zeebu has recently completed successful alpha trials, processing an impressive $500 million in transactions. This trial involved numerous telecom businesses worldwide and marked a significant milestone in the telecom carrier industry. The trial saw payments between all continents, settled within just a few minutes. This major advancement extends the speed and transparency of Zeebu’s unified payment interface deeper into the telecom settlement process.
$200 Million Transactions in January: Zeebu is on track to settle over $200 million in transactions in January alone. Transactions on the Zeebu platform in the last month totalled close to $190 Million, with nearly, 2089 invoices settled. Invoices from across the globe, without any geographical and regulatory constraints, were settled in minutes, a process that previously took up to 15 days.
Introduction of Governance Model: The introduction of a Governance Model in their latest product release, 4.0.0, marks a significant milestone in Zeebu’s journey. This update is designed to enrich the experiences of the community and users, maintain transparency and autonomy, and enable stakeholders to participate actively in the platform’s decision-making.
Record-Breaking Zeebu Price: The Zeebu price has broken all records, reaching an all-time high of $3.7. This price surge signifies the accelerating growth and demand of Zeebu. It also marks a significant shift in the crypto industry, moving from traditional centralized systems to a more efficient, secure, and transparent decentralized model.
A Bright Future Ahead: With such a strong start to the year, the future indeed looks bright for Zeebu. As it continues innovating and leading in the Web3 and telecom spaces, we expect to see more groundbreaking developments from this trailblazing cryptoasset.
Mark Arvin
