Top 10 Application Security Tools in 2024

Application breaches represent a significant 25% of all security incidents.1 Deployment of advanced application security tools is a cornerstone in fortifying defenses against such vulnerabilities. Developers and security professionals aim to equip themselves with the right tools to identify vulnerabilities, enforce security policies, and safeguard sensitive data.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of the leading solutions in the market. Whether you’re a security expert or a developer looking to enhance the security posture of your applications, this guide aims to assist you in making informed decisions about the tools that best suit your needs.

Comparison of top application security tools

Vendors Reviews* Free Trial** Employee Size*** Price Invicti 4.6 based on 72 reviews ✅ 300 Not shared publicly

PortSwigger Burp Suite 4.8 based on 136 reviews ✅ 190 From $449 to $49,000 per year (Professional edition, per person vs Enterprise edition.) Also has a free “community” version. NowSecure

4.6 based on 27 reviews ✅ 900 Not shared publicly

GitLab 4.5 based on 1867 reviews ✅ 2300 Has “Free”, “Premium” and “Enterprise” versions. Price can be requested on contact SonarQube 4.5 based on 112 reviews ✅ 500 Has “Open-source Community” “Developer”, “Enterprise”, and “Data Center” plans. Price per lines of codes. Indusface WAS 4.5 based on 50 reviews ✅ (14-day) 150 Has a free “basic” plan. Advanced plan, priced at $59 per month. A premium plan at $199 per month. Contrast Assess

4.5 based on 49 reviews ❌ 300 Not shared publicly

Checkmarx DAST

4.2 based on 33 reviews ❌ 130 Not shared publicly

HCL AppScan 4.1 based on 49 reviews ✅ (30-day) 10k Not shared publicly

Veracode 3.7 based on 22 reviews ✅ (14-day) 600 Not shared publicly



How we choose the top application security tools

While choosing the top application security tools, we considered the following publicly verifiable parameters:

Number of Employees : A company’s revenue correlates with the number of employees. Thus, we focus on companies with 100+ employees.

: A company’s revenue correlates with the number of employees. Thus, we focus on companies with 100+ employees. References : We focus on vendors with proven success. The vendors we analyze should have at least one Fortune 500 reference.

: We focus on vendors with proven success. The vendors we analyze should have at least one Fortune 500 reference. B2B Reviews: We focused on vendors with reviews of more than 20 on B2B review platforms such as Capterra and G2, showing market presence.

Top application security tools analyzed

Invicti

Invicti’s Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solution is an application security tool for securing enterprise web applications, emphasizing the automation of security processes within the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). It is equipped with features to detect critical vulnerabilities and facilitate their resolution.

The tool aims to deliver an overview of application security, employing a combination of dynamic and interactive scanning techniques (DAST + IAST) to uncover vulnerabilities. Invicti prioritizes scalability, enabling teams to efficiently handle risks in intricate infrastructures, and integrates with existing systems and workflows to boost both productivity and security. The deployment options for Invicti’s DAST tool include on-premises, public or private cloud, and hybrid environments.

Reviews

Capterra: 4.7 based on 18 reviews 2

G2: 4.5 based on 54 reviews 3

Pros

Users highlight Invicti’s notable capabilities, particularly its verification of access and SSL injection vulnerabilities, along with its integration with various security tools. 4

Cons

Some users have suggested enhancing the detail and precision of the reports produced by the tool. 5

PortSwigger Burp Suite

PortSwigger’s Burp Suite is a web security testing tool that emphasizes both automated and manual DAST approaches. It integrates a mix of automated scanning with hands-on testing techniques and also includes Out-of-Band Application Security Testing (OAST) to augment its DAST functions. Burp Suite is offered in various editions such as Professional, Enterprise, and Community, each designed to cater to different requirements and operational scales.

Reviews

Capterra: 4.8 based on 24 reviews 6

G2: 4.8 based on 112 reviews 7

Pros

Numerous reviewers have pointed out the solution’s ease of setup, emphasizing its straightforward and uncomplicated installation process. 8

Cons

Some users have reported stability concerns, especially regarding significant memory consumption during scans. 9

NowSecure

NowSecure DAST is a mobile application testing tool that employs a combination of static, dynamic, and interactive analyses to comprehensively assess a mobile app’s security stance. This platform is tailored to accommodate the distinctive demands of contemporary mobile SDLC, providing solutions for both security and privacy testing.

Reviews

Capterra: N/A

G2: 4.6 based on 27 reviews 10

Pros

Users mention that the platform offers easy integration and features a user-friendly interface. 11

Cons

Some users point out that the testing process can be intricate and may necessitate hands-on involvement. Furthermore, the expense associated with the service can pose difficulties for smaller enterprises. 12

GitLab

GitLab Application Security encompasses an integrated suite of security capabilities within the GitLab platform aimed at identifying and addressing security vulnerabilities throughout the software development and deployment process. This suite includes various security testing tools and management practices embedded directly into the GitLab CI/CD pipeline, allowing for automated security checks to be conducted as an integral part of the development workflow.

Key aspects of GitLab Application Security involve Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for analyzing source code for vulnerabilities without executing the code, DAST for inspecting live web applications for exploitable vulnerabilities, and Dependency Scanning to check project dependencies for known vulnerabilities. Additionally, it includes Container Scanning for vulnerabilities within container images and license compliance to ensure that dependencies comply with legal and security standards.

Reviews

Capterra: 4.6 based on 1079 reviews 13

G2: 4.5 based on 788 reviews 14

Pros

Users argue that GitLab’s UI is simple to use, mainly exporting projects from existing repositories such as GitHub and Bitbucket. 15

Cons

Some users argue that the premium edition’s features are overpriced, and executing tasks could be relatively slow. 16

SonarQube

SonarQube is an open-source platform used for continuous inspection of code quality to perform automatic reviews with static analysis of code to detect bugs, code smells, and security vulnerabilities in more than 20 programming languages. It also has different paid versions with more features. It integrates with existing workflows to provide a detailed report on the health of an application and offers suggestions for improving code quality, enhancing maintainability, and ensuring application security.

Reviews

Capterra: 4.6 based on 53 reviews 17

G2: 4.5 based on 61 reviews 18

Pros

Users argue that the tool is suitable for Static Code Analysis – detecting bugs, vulnerabilities, and code smells. Users also argue that the custom rules feature is helpful for advanced users. 19

Cons

Some users argue that SonarQube can be complex and difficult to configure 20

Indusface WAS

The Indusface DAST tool, a component of the Indusface Web Application Scanning (WAS) suite, focuses on detecting web application vulnerabilities in real time by mimicking external attacks. This suite offers a unified platform for application security testing and vulnerability scanning, complete with cloud-based Web Application Firewall (WAF) functionalities.

Designed to identify an organization’s external web assets, including domains, subdomains, IPs, mobile applications, data centers, and various site types, the tool provides a thorough overview of the organization’s digital presence. Additionally, Indusface WAS can promptly detect malware infections or application alterations.

Reviews

Capterra: N/A

G2: 4.5 based on 50 reviews 21

Pros

Users commend the tools for their prompt support and swift response times, also noting the team’s expertise and effectiveness. 22

Cons

Some users suggest improvements to make the portal’s user interface more user-friendly and informative, pointing out that the current design appears outdated. 23

Contrast Assez

Contrast Security’s Contrast Assess is an application security testing solution that mainly utilizes the Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) methodology. It works by embedding an agent within the application, which is equipped with sensors to monitor data flow in real-time. This internal assessment approach enables the tool to offer detailed insights into vulnerabilities present in various components such as libraries, frameworks, and custom code, as well as in configuration details, runtime control mechanisms, data flow, HTTP interactions, and connections to back-end systems.

Reviews

Capterra: N/A

G2: 4.5 based on 49 reviews 24

Pros

Users state that the solution is accurate in identifying vulnerabilities. Multiple users also noted that the real-time code evaluation feature is helpful. 25

Cons

Users have suggested that the solution could enhance the section displaying third-party libraries with CVEs or vulnerabilities by providing more comprehensive details. 26

Checkmarx DAST

Checkmarx DAST is crafted to uncover vulnerabilities and security weaknesses in web applications and APIs by emulating real-world attacks to identify issues during runtime. It aligns with Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) processes, enabling ongoing testing.

This tool is adept at identifying misconfigurations in servers/databases, as well as issues related to authentication and encryption. It provides real-time analysis, ensuring precise detection of genuine vulnerabilities, extensive coverage for various web applications and API frameworks, integration into existing workflows, and offers detailed reports and analytics for thorough insights.

Reviews

Capterra: N/A

G2: 4.2 based on 33 reviews 27

Pros

Some users commend the centralized reporting feature as a significant asset, assisting them in monitoring issues effectively. 28

Cons

Some users have experienced challenges when trying to compile Checkmarx within the CI/CD pipeline. 29

HCL AppScan

HCL AppScan provides a suite of security testing tools aimed at safeguarding businesses and their clientele from cyber threats. The suite encompasses various products such as AppScan on Cloud, AppScan 360, AppScan Standard, AppScan Source, and AppScan Enterprise.

Central to HCL AppScan are its DAST, SAST, and IAST capabilities. Additionally, the suite stands out for its integration with diverse development and deployment settings, support for regulatory compliance reporting, and the ability to tailor its functionality through the AppScan Extension Framework.

Reviews

Capterra: N/A

G2: 4.1 based on 59 reviews 30

Pros

Users have praised HCL AppScan for its prompt response to feature requests, developer-friendly interface, and efficient vulnerability detection and severity grading capabilities. 31

Cons

Users have expressed concerns about HCL AppScan, citing areas that need improvement, such as the dashboard interface, limited integration with specific container technologies, difficulties in CI/CD integration, and scalability issues arising from licensing restrictions. 32

Veracode

Veracode is a provider of application security solutions that offer a comprehensive suite of services, SAST, DAST, software composition analysis (SCA), and manual penetration testing, among others. Veracode’s cloud-based platform enables organizations to secure their web, mobile, and third-party applications throughout the software development lifecycle.

Reviews

Capterra: N/A

G2: 3.7 based on 22 reviews 33

Pros

Users argue that Veracode excels in creating multiple sandboxes and runs various parts of the code individually. They also state that Veracode can be easily integrated with CI/CD pipelines, making it easy to trigger the scan. 34

Cons

Some users argue that meditation of false positive flaws is not straightforward or internal to their team, arguing that there is a dependency on the Veracode admin team to mitigate the flows, interrupting the overall workflow. 35

What are the types of application security tools?

Application security tools are software products designed to identify, fix, and prevent security vulnerabilities within applications. These tools cover various aspects of security, including static and dynamic analysis to find vulnerabilities in both non-running and running applications, dependency checking for known vulnerabilities in libraries, and protection mechanisms like web application firewalls.

Modern application security tools often provide a comprehensive suite of security features within a single package, integrating multiple types of security testing and protection capabilities to offer a holistic approach to application security throughout the development lifecycle and beyond.

Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tools analyze source code, bytecode, or binaries of applications without executing them. They are used to identify security vulnerabilities early in the development phase.

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tools test applications by simulating attacks against a running application. They are used to identify vulnerabilities that might be exploited during runtime.

Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST): IAST tools combine aspects of SAST and DAST by analyzing applications from within using agents or sensors. They provide real-time feedback to developers as the application is being used.

Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tools are used to identify and manage open-source components within an application. They help in detecting known vulnerabilities in third-party libraries or frameworks used by the application.

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP): RASP tools integrate with an application to monitor its behavior and respond to attacks in real-time. They can detect and block threats while the application is running.

Dependency Scanning: Similar to SCA, dependency scanning tools focus on identifying insecure dependencies in an application’s codebase, including libraries and packages, to prevent the inclusion of vulnerable components.

Container Security: These tools are designed to protect applications that are deployed within containers, such as Docker or Kubernetes, focusing on container management, orchestration, and runtime security.

Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tools help in identifying misconfigurations and compliance violations in cloud environments to ensure that cloud-deployed applications are secure.

Threat Modeling: Tools that assist in threat modeling help in identifying, communicating, and understanding threats and mitigations within the context of protecting applications.

Web Application Firewalls (WAF): WAFs are used to monitor, filter, and block HTTP traffic to and from a web application to protect against malicious attempts and common web exploits.

Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): MAST tools focus specifically on identifying vulnerabilities in mobile applications on various platforms such as iOS and Android.

API Security Testing: These tools are designed to test and secure APIs, ensuring that the interfaces through which applications communicate are protected against misuse and attacks.

Fuzz Testing: Fuzz testing or fuzzing is an automated software testing technique that involves providing invalid, unexpected, or random data as inputs to an application to find potential security issues.

Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR): SOAR tools help in automating security workflows and responses to detected incidents, enhancing the efficiency of security operations.

Penetration Testing Tools: These tools assist security professionals in conducting penetration tests against applications to identify vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers.