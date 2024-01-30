Flash News: OKX Lists LSK on its Perpetual Futures Market, Will Enable Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Token

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 30, 2024.

OKX Lists BRC-20 Token SATS on its Perpetual Futures Market, Will Enable Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Token

OKX today listed LSK on its perpetual futures market at 8:00 (UTC), enabling users to trade the USDT-margined listing with up to 50x leverage. Margin trading and Simple Earn for the LSK token were also enabled at 7:30 (UTC) today. These additions span both the web and app interfaces of OKX, as well as API.



LSK is the utility token of Lisk, a blockchain platform that enables developers to produce and distribute DApps.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



