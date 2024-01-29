Senate Resolution 201 Printer's Number 1336
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
201
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA,
BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC, DUSH, SCHWANK,
MARTIN, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO, J. WARD, MASTRIANO,
SANTARSIERO, HUTCHINSON, COMITTA, COSTA AND ROTHMAN,
JANUARY 29, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 29, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing November 10, 2023, as "Marine Corps' Day" in
Pennsylvania in honor of the United States Marine Corps'
248th anniversary of its founding.
WHEREAS, On November 10, 1775, the Second Continental
Congress met in Philadelphia and passed a resolution calling for
two battalions of Marines to be raised for service as landing
forces with the fleet; and
WHEREAS, That resolution established the Continental Marines
and marked the birth date of the United States Marine Corps; and
WHEREAS, Since the United States Marine Corps' first
amphibious raid on March 3, 1776, the United States Marine Corps
has fought with great courage on every continent and in every
conflict in American history; and
WHEREAS, During World War I, the Marine Corps fought the
famed battle at Belleau Wood, establishing the reputation of
toughness and fierceness; and
WHEREAS, The Marine Corps played a central role in the
