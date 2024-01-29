Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,243 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 201 Printer's Number 1336

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1336

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

201

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA,

BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC, DUSH, SCHWANK,

MARTIN, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO, J. WARD, MASTRIANO,

SANTARSIERO, HUTCHINSON, COMITTA, COSTA AND ROTHMAN,

JANUARY 29, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 29, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing November 10, 2023, as "Marine Corps' Day" in

Pennsylvania in honor of the United States Marine Corps'

248th anniversary of its founding.

WHEREAS, On November 10, 1775, the Second Continental

Congress met in Philadelphia and passed a resolution calling for

two battalions of Marines to be raised for service as landing

forces with the fleet; and

WHEREAS, That resolution established the Continental Marines

and marked the birth date of the United States Marine Corps; and

WHEREAS, Since the United States Marine Corps' first

amphibious raid on March 3, 1776, the United States Marine Corps

has fought with great courage on every continent and in every

conflict in American history; and

WHEREAS, During World War I, the Marine Corps fought the

famed battle at Belleau Wood, establishing the reputation of

toughness and fierceness; and

WHEREAS, The Marine Corps played a central role in the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 201 Printer's Number 1336

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more