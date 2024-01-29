Senate Resolution 201 Printer's Number 1336

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1336

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

201

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA,

BARTOLOTTA, CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC, DUSH, SCHWANK,

MARTIN, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO, J. WARD, MASTRIANO,

SANTARSIERO, HUTCHINSON, COMITTA, COSTA AND ROTHMAN,

JANUARY 29, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 29, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing November 10, 2023, as "Marine Corps' Day" in

Pennsylvania in honor of the United States Marine Corps'

248th anniversary of its founding.

WHEREAS, On November 10, 1775, the Second Continental

Congress met in Philadelphia and passed a resolution calling for

two battalions of Marines to be raised for service as landing

forces with the fleet; and

WHEREAS, That resolution established the Continental Marines

and marked the birth date of the United States Marine Corps; and

WHEREAS, Since the United States Marine Corps' first

amphibious raid on March 3, 1776, the United States Marine Corps

has fought with great courage on every continent and in every

conflict in American history; and

WHEREAS, During World War I, the Marine Corps fought the

famed battle at Belleau Wood, establishing the reputation of

toughness and fierceness; and

WHEREAS, The Marine Corps played a central role in the

