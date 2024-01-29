Senate Resolution 180 Printer's Number 1337

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1337

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

180

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, ARGALL, COSTA,

COMITTA, DUSH AND SCHWANK, JANUARY 29, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 29, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of The GIANT Company and

congratulating its board, leadership and employees for

reaching the anniversary milestone.

WHEREAS, In 1923, The GIANT Company was founded by David

Javitch as the Carlisle Meat Market to bring high-quality, fresh

proteins to the greater Carlisle community; and

WHEREAS, Under the vision of the Javitch family, in 1937, the

Carlisle Meat Market evolved into Giant Food Stores, creating an

innovative, central and convenient shopping experience to

connect consumers to both dry goods and perishable foods to

better serve families; and

WHEREAS, The company is now known as The GIANT Company and

has grown into a leading omni-channel grocery retailer, serving

millions of families across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and

West Virginia; and

WHEREAS, As one of this Commonwealth's largest employers, The

GIANT Company employs more than 29,000 team members across this

Commonwealth and its business operations are key economic

