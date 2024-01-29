Senate Resolution 180 Printer's Number 1337
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1337
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
180
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, ARGALL, COSTA,
COMITTA, DUSH AND SCHWANK, JANUARY 29, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 29, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Commemorating the 100th anniversary of The GIANT Company and
congratulating its board, leadership and employees for
reaching the anniversary milestone.
WHEREAS, In 1923, The GIANT Company was founded by David
Javitch as the Carlisle Meat Market to bring high-quality, fresh
proteins to the greater Carlisle community; and
WHEREAS, Under the vision of the Javitch family, in 1937, the
Carlisle Meat Market evolved into Giant Food Stores, creating an
innovative, central and convenient shopping experience to
connect consumers to both dry goods and perishable foods to
better serve families; and
WHEREAS, The company is now known as The GIANT Company and
has grown into a leading omni-channel grocery retailer, serving
millions of families across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and
West Virginia; and
WHEREAS, As one of this Commonwealth's largest employers, The
GIANT Company employs more than 29,000 team members across this
Commonwealth and its business operations are key economic
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18