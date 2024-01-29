Senate Bill 1041 Printer's Number 1339

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1339

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1041

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, ROTHMAN, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA,

HUTCHINSON AND LAUGHLIN, JANUARY 29, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 29, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in community colleges, further

providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1901-A(9) of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended to read:

Section 1901-A. Definitions.--The following words and

phrases, as used in this article, shall, unless a different

meaning is plainly required by the context, have the following

meaning:

* * *

(9) "Academic year" shall mean [the] a twelve-month period

of instruction [which includes two semesters, two trimesters, or

three terms or quarters; hence, operating expenses for the

academic year and reimbursement therefore shall be those

