Senate Bill 1041 Printer's Number 1339
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1339
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1041
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, ROTHMAN, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA,
HUTCHINSON AND LAUGHLIN, JANUARY 29, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 29, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in community colleges, further
providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1901-A(9) of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended to read:
Section 1901-A. Definitions.--The following words and
phrases, as used in this article, shall, unless a different
meaning is plainly required by the context, have the following
meaning:
* * *
(9) "Academic year" shall mean [the] a twelve-month period
of instruction [which includes two semesters, two trimesters, or
three terms or quarters; hence, operating expenses for the
academic year and reimbursement therefore shall be those
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20