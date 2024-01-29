Submit Release
Senate Bill 1042 Printer's Number 1340

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - act are amended to read:

Section 3. Powers and Duties of Board.--(a) It shall be the

duty of the board to pass upon the qualifications of applicants

for licensure as physical therapists and certification as

physical therapist assistants, to conduct examinations, to issue

and renew licenses [and certificates of authorization] to

physical therapists and certificates to physical therapist

assistants who qualify under this act, and in proper cases to

refuse to issue, suspend or revoke the license [or certificate

of authorization] of any physical therapist or certificate of

any physical therapist assistant. The board may adopt rules and

regulations not inconsistent with law as it may deem necessary

for the performance of its duties and the proper administration

of this law. The board is authorized and empowered to appoint

hearing examiners and to conduct investigations and hearings

upon charges for discipline of a licensee or certificate holder

or for violations of this act and to cause, through the office

of the Attorney General, the prosecution and enjoinder of

individuals violating this act. The board shall maintain a

register listing the name of every living physical therapist

licensed to practice in this State, and every physical therapist

assistant duly certified pursuant to section 9.1, such

individual's last known place of residence, and the date and

number of the physical therapist's license and the physical

therapist assistant's certificate. Residential information shall

not be considered a public record under the act of [June 21,

1957 (P.L.390, No.212), referred to as the Right-to-Know Law]

February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law.

* * *

Section 7.2. Continuing Education.--For each license

Senate Bill 1042 Printer's Number 1340

