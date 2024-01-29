Senate Resolution 225 Printer's Number 1341
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - RESOLVED (the House of Representatives concurring), That the
General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby make
application to Congress, as provided by Article V of the
Constitution of the United States, to call a convention limited
to proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United
States to set a limit on the number of terms that a person may
be elected as a member of the United States Senate and to set a
limit on the number of terms that an individual may be elected
as a member of the United States House of Representatives; and
be it further
RESOLVED, That this application be considered as covering the
same subject matter as the applications from other states to
Congress to call a convention to set a limit on the number of
terms that an individual may be elected to the United States
Senate and United States House of Representatives; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That this application be aggregated with same for
the purpose of attaining the two-thirds of states necessary to
require Congress to call a limited convention on this subject,
but shall not be aggregated with applications on any other
subject; and be it further
RESOLVED, That this application constitute a continuing
application in accordance with Article V of the Constitution of
the United States until the legislatures of at least two-thirds
of the several states have made applications on the same
subject; and be it further
RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to
the President pro tempore of the United States Senate, the
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, each
member of the Pennsylvania delegation to Congress and the
