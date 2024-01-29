Senate Resolution 225 Printer's Number 1341

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - RESOLVED (the House of Representatives concurring), That the

General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby make

application to Congress, as provided by Article V of the

Constitution of the United States, to call a convention limited

to proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United

States to set a limit on the number of terms that a person may

be elected as a member of the United States Senate and to set a

limit on the number of terms that an individual may be elected

as a member of the United States House of Representatives; and

be it further

RESOLVED, That this application be considered as covering the

same subject matter as the applications from other states to

Congress to call a convention to set a limit on the number of

terms that an individual may be elected to the United States

Senate and United States House of Representatives; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That this application be aggregated with same for

the purpose of attaining the two-thirds of states necessary to

require Congress to call a limited convention on this subject,

but shall not be aggregated with applications on any other

subject; and be it further

RESOLVED, That this application constitute a continuing

application in accordance with Article V of the Constitution of

the United States until the legislatures of at least two-thirds

of the several states have made applications on the same

subject; and be it further

RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to

the President pro tempore of the United States Senate, the

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, each

member of the Pennsylvania delegation to Congress and the

