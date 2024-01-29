Senate Resolution 228 Printer's Number 1344
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1344
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
228
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, BAKER, KEARNEY, MARTIN, BROOKS,
COSTA, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, HUGHES, COMITTA, HAYWOOD,
BOSCOLA, DILLON, BROWN, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD, CAPPELLETTI
AND COLLETT, JANUARY 29, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 29, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing February 2, 2024, as "National Wear Red Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, According to the American Heart Association,
cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women in the
United States, causing approximately one in three deaths each
year; and
WHEREAS, Nearly 50 million women of all ages in the United
States are affected by cardiovascular disease and nearly 90% of
women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease
or stroke; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 80% of cardiovascular diseases can be
prevented and many risk factors such as blood pressure, smoking,
cholesterol and lack of regular physical activity, can be
directly controlled by individuals; and
WHEREAS, The American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women"
movement encourages women to learn their family health history
and meet with a health care provider to determine their risk for
