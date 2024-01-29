Senate Resolution 228 Printer's Number 1344

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1344

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing February 2, 2024, as "National Wear Red Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, According to the American Heart Association,

cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women in the

United States, causing approximately one in three deaths each

year; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 50 million women of all ages in the United

States are affected by cardiovascular disease and nearly 90% of

women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease

or stroke; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 80% of cardiovascular diseases can be

prevented and many risk factors such as blood pressure, smoking,

cholesterol and lack of regular physical activity, can be

directly controlled by individuals; and

WHEREAS, The American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women"

movement encourages women to learn their family health history

and meet with a health care provider to determine their risk for

