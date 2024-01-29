Senate Bill 590 Printer's Number 1342
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - on April 18, 1985, shall be payable to the Commonwealth and
conditioned upon the operator's faithful performance of all
water supply replacement, restoration and plugging
requirements of this chapter. The amount of the bond required
shall be in the following amounts and amounts under
subparagraphs (i) and (ii) [may] shall be reviewed and
adjusted by the Environmental Quality Board [every two years
to reflect the projected costs to the Commonwealth of
plugging the well] under subparagraph (iv):
(i) For unconventional wells with a total well bore
length less than 6,000 feet:
(A) For operating up to 50 wells, [$4,000]
$8,000 per well, but no bond may be required under
this clause in excess of [$35,000] $70,000.
(B) For operating 51 to 150 wells, [$35,000]
$70,000 plus [$4,000] $8,000 per well for each well
in excess of 50 wells, but no bond may be required
under this clause in excess of [$60,000] $120,000.
(C) For operating 151 to 250 wells, [$60,000]
$120,000 plus [$4,000] $8,000 per well for each well
in excess of 150 wells, but no bond may be required
under this clause in excess of [$100,000] $200,000.
(D) For operating more than 250 wells,
[$100,000] $200,000 plus [$4,000] $8,000 per well for
each well in excess of 250 wells, but no bond may be
required under this clause in excess of [$250,000]
$500,000.
(ii) For unconventional wells with a total well bore
length of at least 6,000 feet:
(A) For operating up to 25 wells, [$10,000]
