Senate Bill 590 Printer's Number 1342

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - on April 18, 1985, shall be payable to the Commonwealth and

conditioned upon the operator's faithful performance of all

water supply replacement, restoration and plugging

requirements of this chapter. The amount of the bond required

shall be in the following amounts and amounts under

subparagraphs (i) and (ii) [may] shall be reviewed and

adjusted by the Environmental Quality Board [every two years

to reflect the projected costs to the Commonwealth of

plugging the well] under subparagraph (iv):

(i) For unconventional wells with a total well bore

length less than 6,000 feet:

(A) For operating up to 50 wells, [$4,000]

$8,000 per well, but no bond may be required under

this clause in excess of [$35,000] $70,000.

(B) For operating 51 to 150 wells, [$35,000]

$70,000 plus [$4,000] $8,000 per well for each well

in excess of 50 wells, but no bond may be required

under this clause in excess of [$60,000] $120,000.

(C) For operating 151 to 250 wells, [$60,000]

$120,000 plus [$4,000] $8,000 per well for each well

in excess of 150 wells, but no bond may be required

under this clause in excess of [$100,000] $200,000.

(D) For operating more than 250 wells,

[$100,000] $200,000 plus [$4,000] $8,000 per well for

each well in excess of 250 wells, but no bond may be

required under this clause in excess of [$250,000]

$500,000.

(ii) For unconventional wells with a total well bore

length of at least 6,000 feet:

(A) For operating up to 25 wells, [$10,000]

