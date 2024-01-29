Senate Bill 1048 Printer's Number 1345
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - (2) Use or cause to be used a software application that runs
automated tasks over the Internet and that circumvents or
disables any electronic queues, waiting periods or other sales
volume limitation systems associated with online ticket sales
for events, or uses or causes to be used multiple email
addresses or Internet service providers to circumvent or disable
the systems.
(3) Use or cause to be used a software application that runs
automated tasks over the Internet to circumvent or disable a
security measure, access control system or other technological
control or measure on an Internet website or online service that
is used by the operator to facilitate authorized entry into an
event.
(4) Sell or offer to sell any product or service obtained in
violation of paragraph (1), (2) or (3) if the person selling or
offering to sell the product or service:
(i) participated directly in or had the ability to control
the conduct in violation of paragraph (1), (2) or (3); or
(ii) knew or should have known that the product or service
was acquired in violation of paragraph (1), (2) or (3).
(b) It shall not be unlawful under this act for a person to
create or use any computer software or system to:
(1) investigate or further the enforcement or defense of any
alleged violation of this section or other statute or
regulation; or
(2) engage in research necessary to identify and analyze
flaws and vulnerabilities of measures, systems or controls
described in subsection (a), if these research activities are
conducted to:
(i) advance the state of knowledge in the field of computer
