Senate Bill 1048 Printer's Number 1345

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - (2) Use or cause to be used a software application that runs

automated tasks over the Internet and that circumvents or

disables any electronic queues, waiting periods or other sales

volume limitation systems associated with online ticket sales

for events, or uses or causes to be used multiple email

addresses or Internet service providers to circumvent or disable

the systems.

(3) Use or cause to be used a software application that runs

automated tasks over the Internet to circumvent or disable a

security measure, access control system or other technological

control or measure on an Internet website or online service that

is used by the operator to facilitate authorized entry into an

event.

(4) Sell or offer to sell any product or service obtained in

violation of paragraph (1), (2) or (3) if the person selling or

offering to sell the product or service:

(i) participated directly in or had the ability to control

the conduct in violation of paragraph (1), (2) or (3); or

(ii) knew or should have known that the product or service

was acquired in violation of paragraph (1), (2) or (3).

(b) It shall not be unlawful under this act for a person to

create or use any computer software or system to:

(1) investigate or further the enforcement or defense of any

alleged violation of this section or other statute or

regulation; or

(2) engage in research necessary to identify and analyze

flaws and vulnerabilities of measures, systems or controls

described in subsection (a), if these research activities are

conducted to:

(i) advance the state of knowledge in the field of computer

20240SB1048PN1345 - 2 -

