Senate Bill 1045 Printer's Number 1347
PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - intent to defraud or injure another person.
(c) Defense.--It is a defense to a prosecution under
subsection (b)(1) that the person disseminated the artificially
generated impersonation with the consent of the individual
depicted.
(d) Applicability.--A person may be convicted under this
section if the victim or the offender is located within this
Commonwealth.
(e) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall be
construed to apply to a law enforcement officer engaged in the
performance of the law enforcement officer's official duties.
(f) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Artificial intelligence." Includes any of the following:
(1) An artificial system that performs tasks under
varying and unpredictable circumstances without significant
human oversight or that can learn from experience and improve
performance when exposed to data sets.
(2) An artificial system developed in computer software,
physical hardware or other context that solves tasks
requiring human-like perception, cognition, planning,
learning, communication or physical action.
(3) An artificial system designed to think or act like a
human, including cognitive architectures and neural networks.
(4) A set of techniques, including machine learning,
that is designed to approximate a cognitive task.
(5) An artificial system designed to act rationally,
including an intelligent software agent or embodied robot
that achieves goals using perception, planning, reasoning,
