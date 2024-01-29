Senate Bill 1045 Printer's Number 1347

PENNSYLVANIA, January 29 - intent to defraud or injure another person.

(c) Defense.--It is a defense to a prosecution under

subsection (b)(1) that the person disseminated the artificially

generated impersonation with the consent of the individual

depicted.

(d) Applicability.--A person may be convicted under this

section if the victim or the offender is located within this

Commonwealth.

(e) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall be

construed to apply to a law enforcement officer engaged in the

performance of the law enforcement officer's official duties.

(f) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Artificial intelligence." Includes any of the following:

(1) An artificial system that performs tasks under

varying and unpredictable circumstances without significant

human oversight or that can learn from experience and improve

performance when exposed to data sets.

(2) An artificial system developed in computer software,

physical hardware or other context that solves tasks

requiring human-like perception, cognition, planning,

learning, communication or physical action.

(3) An artificial system designed to think or act like a

human, including cognitive architectures and neural networks.

(4) A set of techniques, including machine learning,

that is designed to approximate a cognitive task.

(5) An artificial system designed to act rationally,

including an intelligent software agent or embodied robot

that achieves goals using perception, planning, reasoning,

