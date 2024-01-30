“Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road – Showcase of Intangible Cultural Heritage” to be inaugurated on Friday

MACAU, January 30 - In order to strengthen the cultural exchanges and cooperation between Macao and Fujian, and enhance the public’s understanding of the country’s intangible cultural heritage, the “Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road – Showcase of Intangible Cultural Heritage”, presented by the Macao Special Administrative Region Government and the People’s Government of Fujian Province, will be held from 2 February to 5 May in Macao. The Showcase is not only a part of the signature event “Happy Chinese New Year” of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, but also a part of the series activities of “Let’s Celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Dragon” organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau. The opening ceremony of the Showcase will be held at 6:30pm on 2 February at the Mount Fortress Garden, during which puppet shows and martial arts performances featuring Fujian characteristics will be staged, allowing the public to learn about the traditional cultural essence of Fujian Province. All are welcome to participate.

As the starting point of China’s ancient Maritime Silkroad and a hub of maritime commerce and trade, Fujian boasts a range of cultures, rich geographical features, and abundant intangible cultural heritage resources, including 145 representative items of national intangible cultural heritage and 705 representative items of provincial intangible cultural heritage. Through dynamic performances, static exhibitions and interactive displays, the Showcase will present the splendid intangible cultural heritage of Fujian Province and the achievements of their efforts to preserve, inherit, promote, and develop intangible cultural heritage.

The Interactive Display of the “Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road – Showcase of Intangible Cultural Heritage” will be held from 3 to 4 February at the Mount Fortress Garden, presenting the essence of Fujian’s intangible cultural heritage through music, gastronomy, traditional skills and handicrafts. The “Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road – Exhibition of Intangible Cultural Heritage” will be held from 3 February to 5 May, on the third floor of the Macao Museum, displaying Fujian’s intangible cultural heritage items, such as traditional folk customs, handicrafts, operas and costumes, guiding residents and tourists to understand Fujian from multiple perspectives, including traditional folk customs, ideologies, arts and industries, and experience the appeal of intangible cultural heritage in this starting point of the Maritime Silkroad.

The Showcase is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism; co-organised by the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Federation of Associations of Cultural Sectors of Macau, and Fukien Natives General Association of Macao; and supported by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. For details, please visit the Macao Museum website at www.macaumuseum.gov.mo. The Museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 5:30pm) and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free for holders of Macao Resident Identity Card and for the general public on Tuesdays and the 15th day of every month. For enquiries, please contact the Macao Museum through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.