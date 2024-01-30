The Macao Orchestra presents the concert “Beethoven’s Emperor by Haochen Zhang” conducted by British master conductor Christopher Warren-Green

MACAU, January 30 - Co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited and the six integrated resorts, the concert “Beethoven’s Emperor by Haochen Zhang”, will be held on 3 February (Saturday), at 8pm, at the University of Macau – University Hall (N2). British master conductor Christopher Warren-Green will conduct a number of classical pieces, and internationally renowned pianist Haochen Zhang will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 73 “Emperor”, providing the audience a wonderful and unforgettable experience. Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network.

In the concert “Beethoven’s Emperor by Haochen Zhang”, integrated in the Macao Orchestra 2023-24 Concert Season, conductor Christopher Warren-Green, Music Director of the London Chamber Orchestra and Conductor Laureate of the Charlotte Symphony in North Carolina, who has been serving as conductor for many celebrations of the British Royal Family, will join hands with the Macao Orchestra to perform works by various famous composers in their prime, including the lively Academic Festival Overture composed by Johannes Brahms in 1880, and the Enigma Variations composed by British composer Edward Elgar and premiered in 1899. Internationally renowned pianist Haochen Zhang was invited to be the soloist in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, a majestic piece featuring a noble atmosphere composed between 1809 and 1811. The concert is bound to take the audience on an unforgettable musical journey.

The Macao Orchestra 2023-24 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, and Wynn Macau, Limited, with the support of the Bank of China Macau. The duration of the concert “Beethoven’s Emperor by Haochen Zhang” is of approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes including an interval. Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network at MOP200 and MOP150. The public can purchase tickets through the Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com