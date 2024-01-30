MACAU, January 30 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will launch the thematic pack “Chinese Zodiac (Label Stamps)” on 1st February 2024. The cover of the pack uses a simple and elegant brown color to outline the General Post Office Building. While enjoying themselves in the building, the animals of the Chinese zodiac invite everyone to explore the colorful world of stamps.

The pack contains one set of label stamps of each issue of the Chinese Zodiac series, together with the technical data, released by Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau from 2013 to 2024. It will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office, “Rua do Campo” Post Office and the Communications Museum at the selling price MOP338.00.