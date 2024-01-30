Submit Release
Supplements for philatelic album of Macao 2023

MACAU, January 30 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will release the “Supplements for Philatelic Album of Macao 2023” on 1st February 2024, and they will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office and the Communications Museum. The album pages are pre-printed with all the stamp images of 2023. Your collection of stamps and souvenir sheets of 2023 can be put into the pre-printed pages for convenient collection.

The selling price of the Supplements for Philatelic Album of Macao 2023 is MOP480.00.

