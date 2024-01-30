St. Albans Barracks - Violation of Conditions of Release / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000551
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/29/2024 at approximately 8:34PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Rd, Fletcher
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/ Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Timothy Bickings Jr.
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 29, 2024, at approximately 8:34 PM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks were dispatched to a residence on North Rd in Fletcher for a violation of conditions of release report. Through investigation, it was determined that Timothy Bickings Jr, violated court-ordered conditions of release and vandalized property. Bickings Jr was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans barracks for processing. Bickings Jr was issued a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court-Criminal Division on March 11, 2024, at 08:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 03/11/24 at 08:30 AM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: N/A LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.