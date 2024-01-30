Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks - Violation of Conditions of Release / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2000551

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/29/2024 at approximately 8:34PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Rd, Fletcher

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/ Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Bickings Jr.                                     

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, Vt

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On January 29, 2024, at approximately 8:34 PM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks were dispatched to a residence on North Rd in Fletcher for a violation of conditions of release report.  Through investigation, it was determined that Timothy Bickings Jr, violated court-ordered conditions of release and vandalized property. Bickings Jr was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans barracks for processing. Bickings Jr was issued a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court-Criminal Division on March 11, 2024, at 08:30 AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 03/11/24 at 08:30 AM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: N/A     LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

