Derby Barracks/Operation Without Owners Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5000522

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash                          

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/29/2024 @ approximately 2231 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton Orleans Rd, Barton

VIOLATION: Operation Without Owners Consent

 

ACCUSED: Wanda Dean                                             

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vt

 

VICTIM: Sheryl Smith

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vt

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/29/2024 at approximately 2231 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Sheryl Smith who advised Wanda Dean had stolen her vehicle from her residence. A Be On the Lookout (BOL) was issued for the vehicle and shortly after an officer with Morrisville Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the town of Morristown on the stolen vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dean. Dean was subsequently issued a citation and the vehicle was returned to the rightful owner.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/12/2024 @ 8:30am            

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881

 

 

Derby Barracks/Operation Without Owners Consent

