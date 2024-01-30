Derby Barracks/Operation Without Owners Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5000522
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 01/29/2024 @ approximately 2231 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton Orleans Rd, Barton
VIOLATION: Operation Without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: Wanda Dean
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vt
VICTIM: Sheryl Smith
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/29/2024 at approximately 2231 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Sheryl Smith who advised Wanda Dean had stolen her vehicle from her residence. A Be On the Lookout (BOL) was issued for the vehicle and shortly after an officer with Morrisville Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the town of Morristown on the stolen vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dean. Dean was subsequently issued a citation and the vehicle was returned to the rightful owner.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/12/2024 @ 8:30am
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov
(802) 334-8881