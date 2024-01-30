Derby Barracks/Operation Without Owners Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5000522

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 01/29/2024 @ approximately 2231 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton Orleans Rd, Barton

VIOLATION: Operation Without Owners Consent

ACCUSED: Wanda Dean

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vt

VICTIM: Sheryl Smith

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vt

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/29/2024 at approximately 2231 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Sheryl Smith who advised Wanda Dean had stolen her vehicle from her residence. A Be On the Lookout (BOL) was issued for the vehicle and shortly after an officer with Morrisville Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the town of Morristown on the stolen vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dean. Dean was subsequently issued a citation and the vehicle was returned to the rightful owner.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/12/2024 @ 8:30am

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881