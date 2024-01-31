Passenger Car Rental Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Passenger Car Rental Market Report 2024

Passenger Car Rental Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The passenger car rental market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $211.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Passenger Car Rental Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the passenger car rental market size is predicted to reach $211.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.

The growth in the passenger car rental market is due to the low rate of car ownership among millennials. North America region is expected to hold the largest passenger car rental market share. Major players in the passenger car rental market include Avis Budget Group Inc., Sixt SE, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Localiza Rent a Car SA.

Passenger Car Rental Market Segments
• By Vehicle Type: Luxury Cars, Executive Cars, Economy Cars, Sports Utility Vehicle(SUV), Multi Utility Vehicle(MUV)
• By Rental Duration: Long-Term, Short-Term
• By Application: Local Usage, Airport Transport, Outstation, Others
• By Geography: The global passenger car rental market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9693&type=smp

Passenger car rentals are auto services that rent vehicles for a predetermined, typically brief amount of time. Rental cars typically have lower mileage and are serviced on a regular basis to ensure a safe and enjoyable drive.

Read More On The Passenger Car Rental Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-car-rental-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Passenger Car Rental Market Characteristics
3. Passenger Car Rental Market Trends And Strategies
4. Passenger Car Rental Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Passenger Car Rental Market Size And Growth
……
27. Passenger Car Rental Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Passenger Car Rental Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

