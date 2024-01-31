Global Oil Water Separator Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Oil Water Separator Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The oil water separator market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oil Water Separator Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oil water separator market size is predicted to reach $11.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the oil water separator market is due to accelerated industrialization. Europe region is expected to hold the largest oil water separator market share. Major players in the oil water separator market include Alfa Laval AB, ZCL Composites Inc., Filtration Group Industrial, Containment Solutions Inc., Andritz AG, Parker Hannifin Corp..

Oil Water Separator Market Segments

• By Type: Above Ground, Below Ground, Marine, API Series-Based Separators, Enhanced Gravity-Based Separators, Pressure-Rated Separators

• By Technology: Gravity, Bioremediation, Electrochemical, Centrifugal, Coalescing

• By Application: Industrial, Marine, Aerospace, Power Generation, Defense, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global oil water separator market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An oil water separator is a piece of equipment used to purify wastewater by separating oils, grease, and hydrocarbons in industrial or commercial settings, as well as in situations where water may get polluted with oil. It is based on spacing and density disparities.

