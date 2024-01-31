Global Live Animals Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Live Animals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The live animals market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3633.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Live Animals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the live animals market size is predicted to reach $3633.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The growth in the live animals market is due to Increasing meat consumption. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest live animals market share. Major players in the live animals market include Cargill Incorporated, Tyson Foods Inc., Koch Foods Inc., Smithfield Foods Inc., National Beef Packing Company LLC, Perdue Farms Inc..

Live Animals Market Segments

• By Animal Type: Cattle and Buffalo, Pig, Poultry, Sheep and Goat, Other Animals

• By Distribution Channel: Business To Consumers (B2C), Business To Business (B2B)

• •By Geography: The global live animals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Live animals refer to all living organisms (other than humans) including birds, fish, crustacean, insects, reptiles, worms and developing eggs as well. They are divided into subcategories based on the types of animals they are. These are intended for breeding, production of milk, meat and eggs or labor.

