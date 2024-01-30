Drummond files injunction against Biden Administration over Title X abortion overreach

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 29, 2024) - Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma asking for a preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration for denying millions of dollars in funding to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) to punish the state for being pro-life.

The motion comes two months after Drummond sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after the agency suspended a family planning grant that OSDH has received for more than four decades. The administration took the Title X grant money from Oklahoma and Tennessee and instead gave it to pro-abortion groups such as Planned Parenthood.

The lawsuit emphasized that federal law stipulates that Title X funds cannot be “used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning” and that “Title X in no way requires abortion referrals for a State’s continued participation.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt emphasized his support for Oklahoma’s pro-life policies and said he supports Drummond’s motion.

“President Biden is playing political games with the health care needs of countless Oklahomans all because of our pro-family values. It’s wrong," he said. "The State of Oklahoma won’t stand idly by while the Biden Administration holds millions of federal dollars hostage, and I applaud General Drummond for taking swift action to combat this outrageous abuse of power.”

Drummond said Oklahoma should not be punished for clashing with the Biden Administration's agenda.

“I will not stand by while the overzealous Biden Administration attempts to harm Oklahomans in desperate need of healthcare services,” Drummond said. “Oklahoma should not be punished for having pro-life policies that clash with President Biden’s liberal agenda.”

Drummond said he is committed to restoring federal funds for their intended purpose. OSDH uses Title X funds for a range of services such as cancer screening, breast exams, depression screening and pregnancy prevention.

Read the motion at https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2024/14915964850...

###