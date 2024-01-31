Global Cosmetics Stores Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The cosmetics stores market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $163.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's "Cosmetics Stores Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the cosmetics stores market size is predicted to reach $163.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the cosmetics stores market is due to Increasing demand for cosmetic products. North America region is expected to hold the largest cosmetics stores market share. Major players in the cosmetics stores market include Avon Beauty Products India Private Limited, Kao Corporation, L'Oréal S.A., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Company,.

Cosmetics Stores Market Segments

• By Product: Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, Fragrance, Other Products

• By Price Range: Premium, Economy

• By Gender: Men, Women, Unisex

• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• By Geography: The global cosmetics stores market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cosmetic stores also known as beauty stores or beauty supply stores refer to specialty retail stores that are involved in the selling and displaying of cosmetics products. Cosmetics products are any preparation that intends to apply to skin and other body parts to improve their appearance and make them more appealing it includes skincare, haircare, oral care, sun care, decorative cosmetics, body care, and perfumes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cosmetics Stores Market Characteristics

3. Cosmetics Stores Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cosmetics Stores Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cosmetics Stores Market Size And Growth

……

27. Cosmetics Stores Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cosmetics Stores Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

