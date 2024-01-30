U.S. Enterprise Mobility Management Market 2027: Unlocking Opportunities Shaping the Landscape

Upsurge in data and mobile devices in the U.S. and growing internet penetration and usage are the major factors driving the market's growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the U.S. enterprise mobility management market is propelled by the increasing prevalence of data and mobile devices in the U.S., coupled with the expanding internet penetration and usage. Furthermore, the substantial migration of various applications to the cloud and the convenience of mobile access have motivated enterprises to bolster their capabilities for real-time decision-making through EMM.

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) encompasses a set of people, processes, and technologies dedicated to overseeing mobile devices and computing solutions within a business context. The rise of EMM services addresses a significant challenge faced by modern enterprises, aiding them in securely integrating information technology. Across diverse sectors, there has been a rapid adoption of EMM services to create more efficient and sophisticated devices that enable a flexible workforce.

However, obstacles such as high deployment costs and associated risks with the use of personal devices hinder market growth. Despite these challenges, the increasing adoption of cloud-based technology in EMM and the rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in the U.S. present promising opportunities for the market.

The U.S. enterprise mobility management market size was valued at $7.36 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $48.53 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the U.S. enterprise mobility management market analysis. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers in the U.S. enterprise mobility management market.

The U.S. market for enterprise mobility management is categorized based on various factors including component, deployment model, device type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of components, the market includes solutions, services, and connectivity technology. Solutions are further divided into mobile content management, mobile application management, mobile device management, mobile identity management, and other categories. Services are categorized as professional services and managed services. Connectivity technology encompasses cellular technology, wired connections, Wi-Fi, WPAN, and others.

The deployment model is classified into on-premise and cloud solutions. Enterprise size is divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The device types considered in the study comprise smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Industry verticals covered in the market analysis include BFSI, healthcare, government & public sector, IT & telecom, retail, education, energy & utilities, and other sectors.

During the forecast period, the on-premise segment is anticipated to capture a significant market share. This is primarily driven by the increasing preference of organizations to adopt on-premise enterprise mobility management software for securing sensitive organizational data. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, attributed to the rapid adoption of these services by the IT and telecom industry to enhance security.

In terms of components, the solution segment led the U.S. enterprise mobility management market in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The continuous surge in the adoption of enterprise mobility management software across various industries such as BFSI and IT, to safeguard their expanding data, is a key factor driving the preference for solutions. Nevertheless, the service segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is driven by the increasing demand among end users of enterprise mobility management software to enhance software efficiency and bolster security measures.

Some prominent players in the U.S. EMM market include:

1. VMware, Inc.

2. Microsoft Corporation

3. IBM Corporation

4. BlackBerry Limited

5. MobileIron, Inc.

6. Citrix Systems, Inc.

7. SAP SE

8. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9. Sophos Group plc

10. SOTI Inc.

11. Jamf

12. AirWatch (acquired by VMware)

13. Symantec Corporation (acquired by Broadcom)

14. Ivanti

15. Hexnode

