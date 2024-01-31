Architectural lighting Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Architectural lighting Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The architectural lighting market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Architectural lighting Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the architectural lighting market size is predicted to reach $12.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth in the architectural lighting market is due to Increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest architectural lighting market share. Major players in the architectural lighting market include Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Siteco Beleuchtungstechnik GmbH, Signify Holdings BV, OSRAM GmbH, Cree Inc..

Architectural lighting Market Segments

•By Type: Incandescent Lights, Fluorescent Lights, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lights, Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lights, Other Types

•By Lighting Type: Ambient, Task, Accent

•By Application: Wall Wash, Cove Lighting, Backlighting, Other Applications

•By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global architectural lighting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Architectural lighting is illumination for building design and function. It serves and improves specific architectural aspects to develop, establish, or accentuate a building's aesthetic, history, and function.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Architectural lighting Market Characteristics

3. Architectural lighting Market Trends And Strategies

4. Architectural lighting Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Architectural lighting Market Size And Growth

……

27. Architectural lighting Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Architectural lighting Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

