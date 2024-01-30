Submit Release
CBP officers seize $366K worth of cocaine at Veterans International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Veterans International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at approximately $366,183 hidden within a 2018 Nissan.

“Our officers use multiple enforcement tools to conduct their inspections and their efforts led to this significant narcotics interception,” said (A) Port Director Michael B. Reyes, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing 27 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Friday, Jan. 26, at the Veterans International Bridge when a 50-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, attempted entry into the United States in a 2018 Nissan. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 14 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 27.42 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine from the seizure is approximately $366,183.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and passenger and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

