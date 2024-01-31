Global Disperse Dyes Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Disperse Dyes Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The disperse dyes market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Disperse Dyes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the disperse dyes market size is predicted to reach $6.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

The growth in the disperse dyes market is due to the rising demand for synthetic fiber. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest disperse dyes market share. Major players in the disperse dyes market include Huntsman Corporation, Clariant AG, Archroma Corporation, DyStar India Pvt. Ltd., The Yorkshire Trading Company, Lonsen-Kiri Industries Limited..

Disperse Dyes Market Segments

• By Type: Low Energy Dyes, Medium Energy Dyes, High Energy Dyes

• By Fiber Type: Polyester, Nylon, Rayon, Cotton, Wool, Acrylic, Other Fiber Types

• By Chemical: Nitro Dyes, Amino Ketone Dyes, Anthraquinonoid Dyes, Mono Azo Dyes, Di-Azo Dyes

• By Application: Textile, Leather, Paint And Coatings, Plastic, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global disperse dyes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Disperse dye is an organic coloring agent that is free of radiation exposure has a low water solubility, and is suitable for coloring textile materials made from colloid dispersions that are hydrophobic. It has a low molecular weight and compounds of azo, anthrax-quinine, diphenylamine, and other components.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Disperse Dyes Market Characteristics

3. Disperse Dyes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Disperse Dyes Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Disperse Dyes Market Size And Growth

……

27. Disperse Dyes Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Disperse Dyes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

