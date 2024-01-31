Vehicle Networking Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Vehicle Networking Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Vehicle Networking Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the vehicle networking market size is predicted to reach $1.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.
The growth in the vehicle networking market is due to the increase in demand for autonomous vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest vehicle networking market share. Major players in the vehicle networking market include NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Microchip Technology Inc., Xilinx Inc., Infineon Technologies AG.
Vehicle Networking Market Segments
• By Connectivity Standard: Controller Area Network [CAN], Local Interconnect Network [LIN], Radio Frequency [RF], FlexRay, Ethernet, Media Oriented Systems Transport [MOST]
• By Vehicle: Passenger Vehicles [PV], Light Commercial Vehicles [LCV], Heavy Commercial Vehicles [HCV], Automated Guided Vehicles [AGV]
• By Application: Powertrain Safety, Body Electronics, Chassis, Infotainment, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global vehicle networking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Vehicle networking is the exchange of data and information between various electronic systems within a vehicle. This is used to improve the functionality, safety, and efficiency of vehicles by allowing different systems to communicate and share information.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Vehicle Networking Market Characteristics
3. Vehicle Networking Market Trends And Strategies
4. Vehicle Networking Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Vehicle Networking Market Size And Growth
……
27. Vehicle Networking Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Vehicle Networking Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
