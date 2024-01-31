Chocolate Confectionery Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Chocolate Confectionery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Chocolate Confectionery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The chocolate market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $135.11 billion in 2023 to $140.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Chocolate Confectionery Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chocolate confectionery market size is predicted to reach $168.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.

The growth in the chocolate confectionery market is due to the increased chocolate consumption. Europe region is expected to hold the largest chocolate confectionery market share. Major players in the chocolate confectionery market include Barry Callebaut AG, Mondelez International Inc., Nestlé S.A., The Hershey Company, Ferrero Group, Mars Incorporated.

Chocolate Confectionery Market Segments

• By Type: Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, White chocolate

• By Category: Premium, Seasonal, Everyday

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical and drug stores, Specialty stores, Duty-free stores, E-commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global chocolate confectionery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Chocolate confectionery includes ready-to-eat foods containing chocolate, cocoa, or non - fat cocoa solids, along with foods with a coating that is either covered in chocolate or has a chocolate flavors.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Chocolate Confectionery Market Characteristics

3. Chocolate Confectionery Market Trends And Strategies

4. Chocolate Confectionery Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Chocolate Confectionery Market Size And Growth

……

27. Chocolate Confectionery Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Chocolate Confectionery Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

