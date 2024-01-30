Mondelez Kinh Đô launches new campaign for Tết

VIETNAM, January 30 -

HCM CITY — Confectionary producer Mondelez Kinh Đô has recently launched a campaign called "Together with Kinh Đô, keep togetherness stories alive," which will run during Tết 2024 to not only serve as a timely source of spiritual upliftment but also demonstrate Kinh Đô's deep understanding in the cherished traditional cultural values of community bonding and generosity inherent in the Vietnamese people.

Accordingly, centred around the concept "Special Invite," Kinh Đô carries out engaging and meaningful interactive activities on the digital platform https://loimoisumvay.com/.

Here, consumers can craft a special invitation to someone they know may not come back home this Tết holiday for any reason to celebrate this Tết holiday with them and their family.

Notably, for every invitation generated, participants stand a chance to win the premium "Kinh Đô Lộc" Tết giftset from Kinh Đô.

Sameer Yadav, marketing director of Mondelez Kinh Đô, said: "Having navigated through the past year with numerous challenges, fostering optimism and joy in the coming new year is more important than ever. As our top priority, Mondelez Kinh Đô has dedicated itself to orchestrating a more cheerful Tết season.

This involves not only curating a diverse Tết product portfolio with proactive measures to stabilise prices for key Tết products and enhancing distribution channels but also a continuous effort to rejuvenate meaningful Tết messages. Our hope is that Vietnamese consumers will celebrate a Tết holiday that is more joyful and connected than ever."

Through this thoughtful Tết initiative, millions of individuals, distanced from their homes, now have the opportunity to partake in a unique Tết celebration in the warm embrace of friends and community.

Responding to this Tết season festive spirit, Mondelez Kinh Đô Vietnam has unveiled a diverse range of Tet offerings featuring well-established brands in Việt Nam like Kinh Đô, Cozy, and Solite, alongside internationally well-known names such as LU, Oreo, and Cadbury Dairy Milk with enhanced product and packaging quality.

The company ensures its products are readily available through a wide range of channels, strategically covering nearly 100,000 sales points in supermarkets, convenience stores, traditional markets, and grocery stores across the country.

Mondelez Kinh Đô products are extensively available on popular e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and Tiki, as well as online channels of supermarkets such as Coopmart, Big C, and Bách Hóa Xanh, with enticing promotions to bring a joyful shopping experience for consumers.

Kinh Đô has also debuted the Kinh Đô Karaoke channel on YouTube, helping to make Tết moments even more connected and filled with laughter together. — VNS