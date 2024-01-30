Ninh Thuận farmers create ornamental grape plants for Tết

VIETNAM, January 30 -

NINH THUẬN – Grape farmers and co-operatives in Ninh Thuận Province are busy preparing thousands of new and unique ornamental grape pots to supply for Lunar New Year early next month.

Members of A8 Ornamental Grapes Cooperative in Ninh Thuận have grown seedless black finger NH04-102, peony grapes NH01-212, and others besides the usual varieties to attract new buyers.

Lê Ngọc Hoài, a member of the co-operative, said vines are shaped into a wide range of appealing shapes after being grown.

They are 50-150cm tall, 60-90cm wide and have three, five or even more than 10 bunches of grapes depending on age and variety.

Their prices range from several hundred thousand đồng to VNĐ4 million.

They are being sold mainly in Hà Nội, HCM City and Đồng Nai, Bình Dương and other south-western provinces.

The grape clusters are transported carefully by truck, covered in foam meshes.

Hoài said buyers, after using them as Tết decoration, could simply eat the grapes or grow the vines. Sellers provide detailed instructions to help them care for the plants so that they bear fruit again, he said.

Other farmers in Ninh Phước and Ninh Hải districts and Phan Rang–Tháp Chàm City are also focusing on caring and shaping ornamental grape pots to sell during Tết.

Ornamental grapes are a unique and popular product, and so many traders buy them before Tết.

Đàng Năng Tom, head of the Ninh Phước District Sub-Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said many farmers and co-operatives have recently invested in new growing techniques and technologies to enhance the quality of their grapes.

Growing ornamental grapes helps create jobs and extra incomes for Tết and enhance the value of the province’s key crop.

Ninh Thuận has 1,000ha of grape vineyards that produce around 28,000 tonnes of the fruit annually.

It is encouraging farmers to develop ornamental grapes and brands in addition to new, high-quality varieties to enhance their competitiveness. – VNS